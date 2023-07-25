Killyclogher ease out understrength Errigal

ACL DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Killyclogher 3-7 Errigal Ciaran 2-7

KILLYCLOGHER emerged as victors in this Championship dress rehearsal played in front of a bumper crowd at Ballinamullan on Monday evening.

Errigal fielded without all six of their county senior panelists (absent for a litany of different reasons) but they still made the hosts battle all the way.

Mark Kavanagh slotted home a fifth minute goal for the visitors, but they struggled for scores in the first half, and a superb Gavin Potter goal in the 23rd minute helped Killyclogher to establish a 1-5 to 1-3 interval advantage.

A penaly goal converted by Marc Flanagan soon after the restart and fine scores from Nathan O’Neill left St Mary’s in the box seat.

Matthew McCarney and keeper Draragh McAneney floated over a couple of excellent scores for Errigal, but a late Darragh Hayes goal put the seal on it for Killyclogher, even with Odhran Robinson fisting to the net at the other end deep into injury time.

Fianna woes increase

Galbally 2-15 Coalisland 0-13

GALBALLY added to Coalisland’s concerns at the foot of the Division One table with an assured display on Monday night.

It was tit for tat in the early stages, Ronan Nugent and Conor Donaghy on target for the hosts, with Peter Herron and Jack Fee registering for the visitors.

The Pearses then stretched ahead, as Marc Lennon netted coming up to half-time to give them a 1-9 to 0-5 half-time cushion.

That lead was up to ten points as the second half unfolded, Mark Donnelly and Conor Quinn among the marksmen.

The Fianna though battled back with Corr slipping over a few frees, but a Mark Donnelly goal with the last kick of the contest wrapped up Galbally’s victory.

Seven wins from seven for Dromore

Dromore 1-8 Ardboe 0-9

DROMORE made it seven from seven at home to Ardboe on Saturday evening, but they were pushed all the way in torrential conditions and will have been relieved enough to hear the final whistle.

The league leaders were virtually in cruise control at half-time. Full value for their 1-4 to 0-1 lead, there was a pleasing fluidity to their play despite the downright awful conditions,

Ardboe, by contrast, had been a bit toothless and stodgy, but they upped the ante in the second-half, with young players like Jack Martin and Shea Quinn bringing plenty of energy to proceedings, and stalwarts, Kyle Coney, DD Mulgrew and Michael O’Neill, doing their bit for the cause.

Dromore were still just about deserving winners on the evening. Tiarnan Sludden’s well-taken goal inside the first ten minutes opened up a three-point gap, and they never trailed for the rest of the game. Peter Teague and Nathan McCarran got through a mountain of balls at the back, and lads like Aodhan O’Donnell, Ronan McNabb Jnr, Sean McNabb and the Coltons worked tirelessly for the cause. That they found themselves under the cosh for significant enough stretches of the second-half will be a cause for concern, but their unbeaten record remains intact, and the odd scare never did anyone any harm.

Carmen continue to shine

Dungannon 0-10 Carrickmore 1-12

CARRICKMORE’S impressive league form continued on Friday night when they saw off a determined Dungannon side at the Eoghan Ruadh Hurling field to maintain their unbeaten record.

It was a game that was played in difficult weather conditions throughout but despite that both sets of players gave it their all in pursuit of the two league points. Carrickmore led by two points at halftime in a game that they never were behind in but when Dungannon drew level in the 52nd minute through Paul Donaghy they looked to have all the momentum.

Just prior to that score the Clarkes came agonisingly close to scoring a goal through Patrick Molloy and it proved to be a key moment in the game. After that Donaghy equaliser Dungannon failed to score again as the visitors hit 1-2 without reply with man of the match Danny Fullerton’s late goal proving to be the decisive score in the game.

St.Malachys get off the mark

Greencastle 2-8 Edendork 2-15

AT the 7th time of asking Edendork finally collected their first points off the campaign with a much needed victory away to a Greencastle side who had been hoping to build on their maiden win themselves from last day out.

County attacker Darren McCurry was in superb form with half a dozen points in the opening period and coupled with a brace from Harry Of Conlon and an 18th minute Conn Kilpatrick goal it enabled the visitors to lead 1-8 to 1-3 at the turnaround, Shane McCullagh with the Greencastle major.

Any hope that Greencastle had of mounting a comeback took a massive blow only four minutes into the second half when Daire Conway got a second Edendork goal. To their credit Greencastle battled away with Mark Carson grabbing a goal on his way to a personal haul of 1-5 but it was Edendork’s night with McCurry finishing with 0-9 to his name.

Trillick win on the road

Moortown 0-9 Trillick 0-14

MOORTOWN are now the only side in the top flight without a win under their belts after losing at home to Trillick on Friday evening.

The Loughshore men gave as good as they got for long spells and actually had their noses in front at halftime thanks to points from Peter Devlin and Brian McLernon, Lee Brennan and James Garrity among the Trillick marksmen.

In the second half the St.Macartans managed to get on top with ace attacker Brennan very much to the fore in the scoring stakes finishing with eight points to his name. Ruairi King, Sean O’Donnell and Daly Tunney all contributed to the Trillick tally as well and while Devlin kicked half a dozen points for the home side it wasn’t enough.

O’Neill rescues Omagh

Omagh 0-11 Loughmacrory 0-11

RONAN O’Neill came to Omagh’s rescue with an injury time equaliser at Healy Park to earn his side a share off the spoils against visiting Loughmacrory.

The St.Theresas were the better side in the opening period and that was reflected on the scoreboard as they established a 0-8 to 0-4 advantage with the help of points from Aodhan Donaghy, Pauraic Meenagh, Oisin O’Kane and Cathal Donaghy.

In the third quarter the St.Endas fought back as they outscored their opponents 0-4 to 0-1 with O’Neill, Barry Tierney and Conan Grugan on target. Meenagh and O’Neill swapped points and with the sides level a free from keeper O’Kane edged Loughmacrory back in front in the 56th minute. It looked like being the winner until O’Neill popped up with his 8th of the contest.

Donaghmore in control

Donaghmore 0-17 Eglish 0-7

A SCORING burst of seven points without reply either side of halftime put Donaghmore in the box seat at Father Devlin Park as they secured a comfortable win over Eglish.

The visitors failed to score from play in the first half although frees from Luke Donnelly, Seamus Muldoon and Ethan Jordan had them well in contention. Noah Grimes, Ronan Cassidy and Ryan Cush then all split the posts before the interval to give the hosts a 0-8 to 0-4 lead and they never looked back.

Thomas McGuigan, James McCann, Brannon Molloy and Grimes added t that advantage on the restart before Eglish opened their second half account in the 43rd minute through Dan Muldoon. By that stage though the momentum was clearly with Donaghmore and they closed the game out with scores from Cush, Cormac McCann, Dan Toner and keeper Lorcan Quinn.