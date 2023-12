ALL four local sides have a shot at reaching the last-16 of the Clearer Water Irish Cup following this morning’s fifth round draw at The National Stadium.

Intermediate side Strabane Athletic will travel to Playr-fit Championship side Ballyclare Comrades, their north Tyrone neighbours Dergview visit Bangor, Ballinamallard United are off to Sports Direct Premiership strugglers, Newry City while Dungannon Swifts have been handed a home draw against Willowbank.

Swifts will be red-hot favourites to advance to the next stage of the prestigious knockout competition while Strabane Athletic, Dergview and Ballinamallard will all fancy their chances of making progress.

All three will start as underdogs against Ballyclare, Bangor and Newry City, however the local trio will relish having a real go at their respective opponents.

Senior sides Dungannon Swifts, Ballinamallard and Dergview enter the competition at the fifth round stage while Raymond Foy’s Strabane have progressed through the earlier rounds with their most notable victory coming against fellow Tyrone side Fivemiletown United at the Valley Stadium last time out.

Elsewhere Crusaders begin the defence of the trophy at home to Ards while the tie of the round is the meeting of Coleraine and Cliftonville at the Ballycastle Round showgrounds.

Other notable ties includes the meeting of Carrick Rangers and Portadown and Paul Kee’s HW Welders at home to Larne.

All fifth round ties are pencilled in for Saturday, January 6 and will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

Full draw

Oxford Sunnyside v Ballymacash Rangers; Glentoran v Annagh United; Crusaders v Ards; Ballyclare Comrades v Strabane Athletic; HW Welders v Larne; Dungannon Swifts v Willowbank; Newington v Dundela; Bangor v Dergview; Linfield v Warrenpoint Tn; Rosemount Rec v Loughgall; Queens v Ballymena United; Crumlin Star v Institute; Carrick Rangers v Portadown; Newry City v Ballinamallard United; Coleraine v Cliftonville; Knockbreda v Glenavon.