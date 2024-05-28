McDonagh strike sets Drumquin on winning path

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION THREE ROUND-UP

Drumquin 1-10 Tattyreagh 0-6

DRUMQUIN made it four straight league wins when the Tones recovered from a slow start to overhaul Tattyreagh at McGirr Park on Friday evening.

The visiting St Patrick’s enjoyed the better of early low-scoring exchanges as they showed ahead by 0-3 to 0-1 after 17 minutes. Drumquin, though, fought back well on the rundown to half time and a fine Sean McDonagh goal gained leverage for the Tones in the match and they built on that subsequently.

Friday’s unseasonal weather made for a tricky test on the evening and scores still proved difficult to come by as the second 30 minutes unfolded. The Tones managed five points in the closing half as Drumquin gradually tightened their grip on proceedings and they did enough to close out win number four in the league plus ensure a share of joint top position.

Play began with a very quick home surge forward from Finnen Patterson and Ronan Strain to find the target. Tattyreagh soon settled to their task and Keelan McDonagh converted a free before centre-half back Aidan Martin landed a ‘45’ to continue a decent opening spell for the St Patrick’s.

Tattyreagh midfielder Peadar Mullan angled over a long-range effort and Drumquin were finding the Tatts defence tough to get much change from at this juncture. Ronan Strain, Sean McDonagh and Finnen Patterson did get on the end of moves to boost the home account.

St Patrick’s Ronan Collins drilled over a point for the Tatts but Finnen Patterson replied with a free and then Sean McDonagh showed perseverance to work his way into a shooting position before blasting home a 23rd minute Drumquin goal.

McDonagh’s tidy finish was followed by a point from the same player as Drumquin took a 1-5 to 0-5 lead into the interval, Jarlath McDonagh judging an effort nicely for the fifth St Patrick’s point. The home side were happier heading in as more productive work in the second quarter counteracted Tattyreagh’s bright beginning.

Rain trickled down a bit more as play resumed and Peadar Mullan had his second eye-catching point of the evening as the St Patrick’s struck first on 34 minutes. Caolan Gormley, though, provided a pointed response on behalf of the Tones.

Oisin Gormley had arrived on for Drumquin at the start of the second half and he made his presence felt in the match. Gormley rounded off a probing run with a 42nd minute point and he tagged on a free as play moved inside the closing quarter.

There was an injury delay in the latter phases of play and a couple of Sean McDonagh efforts assisted Drumquin in sealing that fourth consecutive league victory. The St Patrick’s kept trying but they couldn’t find additional scores at the business end.

Clann na nGael 1-7 Killeeshil 0-12

THE St Mary’s made this Friday evening trek to North Tyrone seeking the bounce back factor following last week’s defeat by Castlederg but hosts Clann na nGael came very close to getting something from the contest.

Killeeshil had a timely run of late points to tilt the balance in their favour following a tight tussle that could have swung either way. Clann na nGael scored the only goal of the game via Marc Henry in the first half, a half that ended on level scores.

Brendan Conway and Dave Conway were prominent on the points front for Clann na nGael as they established a narrow lead. Killeeshil, though, responded and Tomas Hoy led their score contributions on a six point tally overall. Michael O’Neill and Conall Small claimed point doubles as the St Mary’s scored four of the last five points to win by two.

Castlederg 2-14 Brocagh 2-5

ST EUGENE’S recorded an eye-catching away win the week previous over Killeeshil and they followed up as Brocagh came calling to Castlederg on Friday evening.

Cian Harper had netted twice in that win at Killeeshil and Harper scored one of the goals against Brocagh. Matthew McMenamin also found the net and Daire Corry led the St Eugene’s pointed returns with seven scored on the night. Mark Corry and Tommy McMenamin supplied point braces into the bargain, with Matthew McMenamin, Paddy Porter and Paddy Lynch landing additional scores.

Brocagh battled gamely, netting twice themselves through Ciaran Campbell in the first half and then James McKiver after the interval. McKiver also scored two points, with singles supplied by Michael Robinson, Pearse McAliskey and Aaron Convery. Castlederg, though, retained pole position in the match and continued to press forward for match securing scores as the youthful St Eugene’s side settles into stride this season.

Brackaville 0-8 Strabane 0-8

BRACKAVILLE fired over a couple of points in the latter stages of this tight tie to clinch a share of the points by the finish.

It was not an evening for flowing football but both sides nevertheless gave plenty of effort and commitment over the hour. Scores were not in plentiful supply as the sides endeavoured to gain an upperhand, even by slender margins, as play progressed.

Oran McGrath proved to be the chief source of scores for the Sigersons, McGrath sending over four points on the evening. Haydn McNamee rowed in with two points plus Stefan Conway and Ruairi White landed single scores apiece.

The home Roes had Dale McSorley and Ronan McHugh to thank for the bulk of their scoreboard contributions; the duo landing seven between them. McHugh and McSorley got the two scores to level up matters as the contest came to an even conclusion.

Derrytresk 4-12 Killyman 1-2

THE St Mary’s of Killyman headed for Derrytresk for their round four fixture but the guests were unable to match scoring strides with their hosts despite a spirited effort by the team here.

Cathal O’Neill, Odhran Hughes, Keenan Donaghy and Conor Fitzgerald netted the four Drerytresk goals, with Hughes mixing in four points and O’Neill three on behalf of the home team. The St Mary’s did find the net along the way but Derrytresk continued on the front foot and they kept the scoreboard ticking over steadily in the process.

This was a second win of the season so far for Derrytresk as they look to press on over the next number of weeks. Killyman have yet to get up and running in terms of league points but the St Mary’s will be trying to do so as the games continue to unfold at a fast rate.

Eskra 1-16 Augher 0-8

ESKRA made it four wins from as many matches when getting the better of neighbours Augher in this midweek encounter.

The St Macartan’s made the short trip having won both of their opening fixtures but they encountered an Eskra side that found their stride effectively on the evening. Darragh Kavanagh sent over half of the St Macartan points in this contest but the away team were unable to keep the scoreboard ticking over in the manner that Eskra managed at the other end of the field.

Eskra led by seven points at the midway phase of proceedings; their goal scored by Conor O’Hagan plus Cathal Meehan and Joe McCarroll shared most of the point returns for the hosts. McCarroll and Meehan wrapped play up with eleven points between them and Mickey Woods claimed a couple as the Emmets ensured a share of the table top.

Aghaloo 4-18 Donaghmore III 0-8

AGHALOO welcomed Donaghmore III to the O’Neill’s base on Thursday evening as the home team sealed a third league victory thus far from three fixtures.

The visiting St Patrick’s arrived with one win and a couple of decent displays in defeat from their earlier games but they were soon chasing the scoreboard after Aghaloo strung some tidy attacking moves together. Conor Mullan and Jody McGlone rattled the Donaghmore net in the opening 30 minutes, with Niall McElroy and James O’Hara doing likewise in the closing half to augment Aghaloo’s advantage.

Donaghmore kept trying but the St Patrick’s couldn’t find enough scoreboard leverage on this occasion despite efforts sent over by Cormac Drayne and Sean McCaul among others. Niall McElroy finished on eight points alongside his goal for Aghaloo as Tiernan Donnelly, Micheal Muldoon, Paudie McGeary, Rory McGlone and Jody McGlone tagged on additional scores for the home team.