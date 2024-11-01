McDonnell is hoping to make most of provincial opportunity

ERRIGAL Ciaran midfielder Ben McDonnell was overjoyed to make amends for previous disappointments against Trillick when they carved out a narrow victory in last Friday evening’s Tyrone Senior Championship Final.

There was no shortage of hunger in the Errigal Ciaran ranks having lost out to Trillick after extra-time in the 2023 showdown, while they also fell short on the day against the same opposition back in 2019.

Having navigated a perilous path to the final, Errigal produced a brilliant performance to get across the finish line ahead of their old foes in the delayed county final, an achievement that affords midfielder McDonnell an immense deal of satisfaction.

“Every game that we’ve played this year has come down to the final whistle. There’s been four or five hard games and it makes you feel more satisfied that they’ve been so close. We lost in last year’s final to Trillick and they beat us in the first two finals, so there was a bit of hunger there.

“We knew things were going to go right to the end. There was a five-day delay from the previous Sunday, but to be honest the first half an hour after the cancellation was disappointing because you mentally prepare for a game in the days before it and then to find out is a change of emotion.

“But delaying the final was probably the right move because the game itself against Trillick was probably a better spectacle.”

A chance to make progress in the Ulster Club Championship is now the main focus as Errigal prepare to host St Eunan’s of Letterkenny in the opening round at Omagh on Saturday night.

It has been a memorable week for the new Paddy O’Neill Cup holders. The celebrations following their victory over the Reds in the final were entered into with spirit by players and supporters. But a new day has dawned this week and the preparations for this provincial championship are the main aim.

Errigal, of course, are the only Tyrone team to have ever won the Ulster Club. Their successes came in 1993 and 2002, and emulating the stars of the past is undoubtedly a key aim of the current generation of players who have just won the title again.

Just as in the Tyrone Championship, they will take each game on its own merits. However, as they reflect back on their last appearance in the competition against future All-Ireland champions, Glen, two years ago, there’s also a realisation that they are more than capable of making a big impression.

McDonnell said: “Two years ago was this team’s first Tyrone Championship win and it’s great to be back again and having beaten a very fit and strong Trillick side. I think that will stand to us more and maybe we can put our hand up a bit more in Ulster,” he said.

“We’ve had an eight-day turnaround until the Ulster Club and I suppose St Eunan’s have had a bit longer to prepare. They’ll have had a few week’s preparation and I’m sure that they were watching us against Trillick.

“But we’ve enjoyed the few days after the county final, we’ll go at it and give it a good shot. This Ulster Club is a target for us, and St Eunan’s have been one of the top teams in Donegal over the past few years. They’re not going to be easy, they’ll set up well and they’ve a few good forwards up front as well.

“A lot of our players will have encountered them a lot over the years because of county football. It’s going to be a big task for us and we’ll have a lot of fires to put out during the game. But we’ll definitely give it a good crack.

“But the game is a game that we’re really looking forward to. The Ulster Club was new territory for this team two years ago, so there’s probably that bit of experience this time and maybe less nerves.

“We’ve nothing to lose and we’ll go into the Ulster Club with no pressure because people aren’t expecting much from us.”