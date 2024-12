THERE were massive celebrations in Errigal Ciaran last Sunday night as the club marked a memorable Ulster Senior Club title.

A one point victory over Kilcoo of Down saw the Dunmoyle-based side take the title for the third time. Hundreds of people welcomed the conquering heroes home to Ballygawley following the 1-8 to 0-10 victory.

More than 6,119 people watched as Peter Óg McCartan fired over the winning score for the Tyrone champions. They can now look forward to an All-Ireland semi-final clash against Dr Crokes of Killarney at the start of January.

Advertisement

Speaking afterwards, team manager, Enda McGinley, hailed the efforts of the players.

He was on the last team from the club to win the provincial title and relished this latest success.

“We kept faith in ourselves and the fact that fundamentally no team is unbeatable,” McGinley said.

“There was a really special feeling all week. The players showed hunger and pride from the years of work they’ve put in and the journey they’ve been on this year.

“It takes a huge character and quality to win games constantly. You can say that we are lucky, but when it’s happening so often then it’s more than that.”

McGinley also credited the tactical awareness of the Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairi, for creating space and opportunities for their teammates.

The tension was clear throughout an enthralling encounter that saw control ebb and flow throughout. But Kilcoo were reduced to 14 players in the second half and from that moment on Errigal were on course for the win.

Advertisement

Dr Crokes of Killarney will now provide their opposition in the All-Ireland semi-final on Sunday January 4. This will be their first appearance at this stage of the championship since 2003, and carries with it huge opportunities for the club.

“You have to be brave and go for it and I thought that our boys got the balance right,” McGinley added.

“You have to go and win these matches because there’s no point waiting and hoping that something is going to fall your way.

“You have to make your own luck and thankfully they came through in the end.

“What an opportunity and a privilege to be in this position. But first, we owe it to ourselves to celebrate this success—and we’ll do that before preparing for the next challenge.”