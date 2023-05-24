Minor Ladies no match for Monaghan

TYRONE 0-12 MONAGHAN 5-17

Magnificent Monaghan stormed to back to back Ulster titles at Crossmaglen on Saturday at the expense of a Tyrone side who failed to achieve the quality performance that they were so capable of in this Minor Platinum decider.

Spearheaded by a player of the match performance from Niamh Flanagan, last year’s All Ireland Gold champions used that experience to turn in a powerhouse display with some excellent passages of play, movement and scores. Flanagan, Eabha Sherry, Hazel Hughes and Leah Connolly were in top form for the champions.

Advertisement

The absence of Sorcha Gormley was a massive blow to the Red Hand cause but they did dig deep and at times they carved out some great moments of their own. Emma Conroy, Emer McCanny, Aine Grimes, Mya Williamson and Ella McCaffrey carried a threat, but there just wasn’t enough from Darren McCann’s side in the end.

They did get off to a superb start. Conroy burst through for the first point after good work from Nicole Donaghy and while Sherry equalised McCanny and Williamson nudged Tyrone ahead. They looked sharp and confident on the ball.

Hughes pulled a point back, and Farney skipper Sarah Tierney then levelled for a second time before great combination play between Flanagan and Hughes produced a goal for the latter.

By the end of the first quarter Monaghan were well in control. Sherry landed a massive point before Flanagan teed up Tierney who crashed home a second goal.

Points followed from Cawley, Sherry and Flanagan as the confidence ebbed from the Tyrone challenge. Ella McCaffrey hit a score to break their drought after a series of wides and dropped short efforts. By the break Tierney had eased Monaghan ahead 2-9 to 0-4.

A strong opening in the second half was required from Tyrone and that came as McCaffrey dropped over a brace of frees, closing the gap to a manageable nine point gap. They carved out several opportunities in a good start, yet they failed to capitalise, while McGeown steadied Monaghan with a point.

The introduction of Aoibheann Gallagher added something to the Red Hand attack and Conroy pointed a free but hopes of a comeback were snuffed out in a flash as Flanagan and Tierney goaled for Monaghan, and Sherry twice and Caoimhe Kelly added points.

Advertisement

Gallagher and McCaffrey tagged on Tyrone scores, while McGeown and Kelly McCaffrey exchanged points but this contest was over by now as the experienced Monaghan continued to press.

Flanagan topped a great display with a fifth goal for the Farney, and a brace of points from Aimee Donnelly and another from McGeown just added to Tyrone’s pain. Williamson, well marshalled throughout by the impressive Megan Byrne, slotted on two late Tyrone consolation points.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Ella McCaffrey (0-5), Mya Williamson (0-3), Emma Conroy (0-2), Kelly Mc Caffrey and Aoibheann Gallagher (0-1 each)

Monaghan

Sarah Tierney (2-2), Niamh Flanagan (2-1), Eabha Sherry (0-6), Hazel Hughes (1-1), Laura McGeown (0-3), Aimee Donnelly (0-2) Caoimhe Kelly and Derval Cawley (0-1 each)

The Teams

Tyrone

Amelia Coyle, Aoife Quinn, Olivia Mc Guinness, Eve Teague, Emer McCanny, Bree McBride, Aine Strain, Aine Grimes, Emma Conroy, Nicole Donaghy, Shauna McCrory, Niamh Coyle, Caoileann Quinn, Ella McCaffrey, Mya Williamson Subs: Kelly McCaffrey for Mc Crory, Aoibheann McHugh for Coyle, Emma Murphy for Donaghy

Monaghan

Orna Kelly, Megan Byrne, Tara Renaghan, Aimee Clarke, Dervla Cawley, Mya Cogan, Sarah Carragher, Kerrie Ann Walsh, Leah Connolly, Hazel Hughes, Niamh Flanagan, Laura McGeown, Sarah Tierney, Eabha Sherry, Caoimhe Kelly, Subs: Aimee Donnelly for Tierney, Lauren Markey for Clarke, Ella McKenna for Kelly, Mairead Kelly for Hughes, Sophie Power for Flanagan

Referee: Eddie Culbert Down