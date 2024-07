TYRONE Minor Ladies manager Darren McCann has quickly drawn a line under the Dublin semi-final triumph last Thursday with the full focus now on the All-Ireland decider with Sligo.

The Red Hands pipped the Dubs by a point a Kingscourt though they were much the better team for long periods and could have won by a more comfortable margin.

Tyrone showed real determination all over the park to eventually get over the winning line and McCann hopes it will hold them in good stead for the Sligo match towards the end of the month.

“ We will face a good Sligo side who beat Clare. We know how hard it will be but our girls have come through a very difficult game against Dublin despite missing several players so we know what we can do.”

McCann was full of praise for the attitude of his squad and the manner in which they really ‘went for it’ during the closing stages when the sides were level.

“Some teams might have settled for extra time but in that sort of game that was end to end our girls stepped up and we got over the line. Sorcha (Gormley) got the free though in fairness they had been hanging off her all day.”

Gormley had another excellent outing for Tyrone but this was a massive team performance overall despite not being the best possible build up with injuries, holidays and the unavailability of players. The manager will now have the likes of Emma Murphy and Nicole Donaghy back for the decider which gives him a welcome selection dilemma.

“We will have a headache but that’s what we want. Our players just want to be on that pitch so it will be a good couple of weeks.”

It has been a work in process for Tyrone over the past two years. Armagh man Barry McManus, Moy’s Martin Conroy and former Tyrone goalkeeper Laura Kane are all key members of McCann’s back room team and all have made big contributions in this run to the final.

On the pitch Hannah Cavlan was excellent against Dublin. Elsewhere Cora McElduff and under 16 captain Keeva Owens came off the bench and looked good, while Emily Conlin, player of the match Emma McCrossan and Meabh Campbell also excelled.

McCann stated that it was good to be able to utilise the full squad.

“Everyone of the girls that came into the starting line up did well. We had a game a few weeks ago which left us with a selection headache. Obviously we gave players a chance to step up and they grabbed it with both hands.

“ I can’t fault one player in our squad. The work they have put in this year is second to none and anything we have asked they have give and that was proven against Dublin.”

Errigal Ciaran clubman McCann is understandably looking forward to the All-Ireland Final.

“ It’s a short build up and it will be intense but what a chance for Tyrone and this group of players,” confirmed Darren ahead of the July 27th outing.