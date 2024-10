Naomh Eoghan 3-6 Brackaville 3-5

NAOMH Eoghan completed the Grade 4 Under-16 double but they had to do it the hard way against Brackaville in the League Final at Killyclogher on Saturday afternoon.

The Roes made them fight all the way for their victory and in fact looked set for a win themselves when they led by three points going into injury time.

With the Championship already safely tucked away Naomh Eoghan refused to accept defeat and after their third goal drew them level team Captain Daithi McNamee won the game with a point with the last kick of the game. It was a cruel way for Brackaville to lose but credit has to go to the winners who refused to accept defeat.

Brackaville may have went into the game as underdogs but they certainly didn’t play that way as they confidently took the game to their opponents from the first whistle.

The first score of the game was a James Gillis goal and the same player followed that up with another major as well as a point for a 2-1 to 0-0 advantage with twenty minutes gone on the clock.

Naomh Eoghan looked to be in trouble but a McNamee point opened their account and settled nerves before the same player found the net. Darragh Gillis responded with a point for Brackaville but with halftime approaching Conor Doherty converted a penalty and McNamee followed that up with a point to leave it all square at the break, 2-2 apiece.

James Gillis and Shea Comac exchanged points with Conor Durey and Doherty on the restart before Gillis completed his hattrick with a third goal. Brackaville were giving as goo as they got and after Kealan Heron and McNamee had swapped points the Roes were three in front with normal time up.

Naomh Eoghan though refused to accept defeat and with Cahir McKenna to the fore they rallied to draw level with a Doherty goal. Extra time looked the likely outcome at that stage but the winners had one last attack with McNamee landing the winner to break Brackaville hearts.

Naomh Eoghan scorers: Daithi McNamee 1-4, Conor Doherty 2-1, Conor Durey 0-1

Brackaville scorers: James Gillis 3-2, Darragh Gillis 0-1, Shea Comac 0-1, Kealan Heron 0-1