Naomh Treasa 7-13 Edendork 1-10

Dungannon’s Naomh Treasa clinched the Tyrone Intermediate Camogie Championship title with victory over Edendork last Sunday in Derrytresk.

With the former currently in the senior league and the latter in the junior league, the teams are unfamiliar with each other. Edendork have a young side, and their star player Lara Devlin has only recently returned from injury.

Naomh Treasa, who took the senior final to a draw last year, before losing the replay, were able to show their experience early on with scores from, player of the final, Roisin McErlean and Clare Kelly who hit the net twice. Laura Barker was very steady in the centre half position and Cara Little continues to be a prolific player at both club and county.

Defender Áine McNulty did an excellent job nullifying the scoring threat from Devlin and when Edendork had scoring opportunities, they were generally dealt with quickly.

In the second half, Dungannon were against the wind, Bronagh Moohan hit the net for Edendork but the senior side were still able to take their scores and use their bench effectively to run out winners and so clinch the Pitrina Robinson Cup.

Teams & Scorers

Naomh Treasa: E Colton, C McNulty, B Barker, C Ferran, M Barker, C Casey, Á McNulty, C McGrath, R McErlean (3-3), G Rafferty (0-1), L Barker (0-2), B Jones, B Santos (0-1), C Kelly (2-1), C Little (2-5), D O’Faolain, N McKenna, C Colton, A Ferran, C McErlean, N Moore, C Monteith, N Doran, L Casey, S McNulty

Edendork: C Nelis, M Doherty, L Mulholland, C Doyle, C Doherty(0-1), E Corr, A McAteer, C Cullen, A McGeary, E Cullen, E Gillen, L Devlin(0-1), B Moohan(1-4), N Bradley, C Moohan(0-3), O McGuinness, K McLernon, N Donaghy, C McAleer(0-1), K Coyle, E Fulton, Á Arthur, C McGeary, S McGeary, E Maxwell, A Kerr, K Daly