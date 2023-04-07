New book on Loughmacrory GAA club a ‘labour of love’ for author

A SPECIAL commemorative book has been launched to mark the golden jubilee of the very first match played by Loughmacrory St Teresa’s GAA Club, and also their illustrious history during the intervening 50 years.

Researching and writing the book – which runs to more than 500 pages – has been very much a labour of love for its author, Seamus Mullan.

On April 1, 1973, the Loughmacrory club lined out in its very first competitive match.

That year eventually saw them reach the final of the West Tyrone Junior League, and they have enjoyed many memorable moments since then.

“The club had been formed in 1972, and then entered competitions for the first time the following year,” said Mr Mullan.

“There were a number of challenge matches to get the players prepared, and then the competition started from that important date of April 1, 1973.

“We, then, won a Junior title in 1980, and again in 1993. Those were great highlights, as was winning the U-21 title in 2003.

“There have been many ups-and -downs over the 50 years, but we were promoted to senior level for the first time in 1998, and are now hopefully firmly established in Division One.”

In addition to the progress that has been made at adult level, the club’s progress in the underage ranks has also been notable.

They are now competing in Grade One at all levels, and reached the County Minor final in 2021.

Mr Mullan said that the book has been a ‘thorough process’.

“It’s the culmination of more than a decade of effort on my part, with invaluabale help from many others,” he added.

“Many interviews were conducted with former players, including some who played in the 1940s.

“This has been an extremely rewarding experience for me personally.

“Our future here in Loughmacrory is very bright. There are good teams coming through the ranks, and, hopefully, they will be able to maintain and enhance the progress and success on the field.”

The book was officially launched at a special function in the clubrooms on Saturday evening.