STEPHEN Gray says he will be taking a medium to long term approach in managing Sion Swifts Ladies.

The Dublin postman’s ultimate ambition is to deliver success for Swifts but admits that initially he has something of a rebuild on his hands.

Forty eight hours after his appointment, experienced midfielder Kelly Crompton confirmed she was leaving her hometown club for pastures new at Sligo Rovers.

Others are expected to follow although Gray, who has worked at Shelbourne, Portadown, Athlone and Kilkenny United, is

confident of bringing in a number of new signings ahead of the 2024 season.

He is also keen to promote talented young players as part of his rebuild.

“I know where the club wants to go and it’s going to be a rebuild to get there,” he said.

“Initially we’ll be aiming for mid-table, then we will go again the following season and try and get where we want to go.

“I’m in this for the long term. It’ll be stepping stones, we’ll take every day as it comes, we’ll learn from our mistakes and push forward.

“If everything is right and we get the right players in, over time Sion can go anywhere.

“We are looking forward to the new season and we can’t wait until we get started.”

Gray has appointed Stephen Bolger as his assistant and pre-season will begin in early January for the 2024 campaign which usually begins at the end of April.



Gray takes over the reins at Swifts following the shock resignation of Tony McGinley last month.



