New sponsor for Tyrone Club Championships

Connollys of Moy have come on board as the new sponsor of the Tyrone Club Championships for 2023-2025.

In making the announcement Martin Sludden, Tyrone GAA chairperson, welcomed the backing of the independent furniture retailer which has its showroom in the Moy.

“ The Tyrone Club Championships never fail to excite and we are thrilled at having such a successful local company on board as their new sponsor.”

Vivion Connolly, MD of Connollys of Moy, said that they were excited to be entering this partnership with Tyrone GAA to sponsor the Club Championship and looks forward to building a great relationship over the next three years both on and off the field.

The annual club championships launch event, including the draws for the 2023 competitions, will take place in the coming weeks. Details will be communicated to clubs as soon as they are known.