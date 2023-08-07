Night of shocks in Division One

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP

Loughmacrory 1-14 Dungannon 3-10

TWO early Dungannon goals, allied to excellent individual displays from the likes of Patrick Quinn and Paul Donaghy proved enough in the end to edge the points in the rain and fading light at Loughmacrory on Friday night.

Quinn was a constant threat up front, his distribution and work rate standing out, while Donaghy finished with a 1-5 scoring tally. The visitors defence, with Ciaran Barker and Dylan O’Hagan starring, did their best to nullify the attacking threat of Eoin McElholm and Cathal Donaghy.

The Lough found themselves six down early in the second half before Leo Meenan snatched a goal to give them life. In the end they just could not get back on parity albeit not for the want of trying especially in the closing ten minutes.

‘Castle snatch a draw at leaders

Dromore 1-8 Greencastle 1-8

GREENCASTLE’S survival prospects received an unlikely boost as they swooped late on at gloomy Gardrum Park on Friday evening to secure a share of the spoils at the home of the league leaders.

Sub Enda Clarke fisted a last minute goal and then Mark Carson pointed a ‘mark’ with almost the last kick of the contest to restore parity for a youthful St Patrick’s team who kept believing and battling all the way to the final whistle.

Dromore still top the table despite dropping their first point of the campaign but after an error-strewn and strangely listless second half, they can’t have any grumbles about the outcome.

Sean Warnock, Sean Connelly, Mark Carson, Mark McNulty and John McCullagh were among those who stepped up in terms of leadership and determination for the visitors, who were unable to field a team in the earlier planned Reserve outing, so stretched were their playing resources.

Peter Teague and Nathan McCarron were two of the better performers for St Dympna’s on the night but having led by five points at the interval, with Colm MacRory swooping to fist a loose ball to the net in the run-up to half-time, they will be frustrated at their failure to push on after the break.

St.Malachys end record

Carrickmore 0-11 Edendork 0-12

CARRICKMORE’S unbeaten record in Division one came to an end on Friday night when they were beaten by the minimum margin at home to Edendork.

It was a third win on the trot for the St.Malachys with County attacker Darren McCurry very much to the fore for the visitors accounting for all but two of their tally. Scores were hard to come by in the first half with Edendork shading things 0-4 to 0-3 with McCurry, Conor Maxwell, Danny Fullerton and Mark Donnelly on target for their respective teams.

Edendork laid the platform for their victory in the opening ten minutes of the second half as they outscored their opponents 0-5 to 0-1 with Stephen Corr on target along with McCurry. Carrickmore hit back to draw level with points from Stephen Grogan (3), Martin Penrose, Niall Allison and Fullerton but McCurry hit the winner in injury time.

Good away win for St.Marys

Eglish 0-13 Killyclogher 1-13

A 40th MINUTE goal from Oran Toal proved to be a major score at Connolly Park as Killyclogher came from behind at the interval to take the spoils from their trip to Eglish.

The sides were level at the end of the opening quarter with Gavin Potter, Conall McCann, Matthew McGleenan and Jack Muldoon all on target. Luke Donnelly and Dillon Horsfield exchanged points with Tiernan McCann and Marc Flanagan before Ethan Jordan had the final say to leave it 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

Flanagan and Jordan both hit a brace each on the restart before Toal grabbed the only major of the contest. Killyclogher pushed on with points from Conor McLaughlin, Conall McCann, Tiernan McCann and Potter and while Eglish had the final two scores from Donnelly and Emmett McKenna it was the visitors who came out on top.

Stalemate at Campbell Park

Coalisland 1-10 Trillick 0-13

WITH less than five minutes left on the clock at Father Campbell Park it looked as though Coalisland were going to secure back to back wins for the first time this season but Trillick had other ideas as they rallied to secure a share off the spoils.

It was a game that was close throughout with the Fianna edging the first half 0-6 to 0-5 thanks to points from Paudie Hampsey, Cathair Quinn and Bailey Leonard, Lee Brennan and James Garrity on target for the St.Macartans.

Five minutes into the second half Tiernan Quinn scored the only goal of the game but Trillick responded with three unanswered points with Brennan and Ryan Gray among them. Coalisland then moved two clear thanks to efforts from Leonard and Tiernan Quinn but Garrity narrowed the gap before Gray fired over the equaliser in the final minute.

First win for Moortown

Moortown 4-10 Galbally 0-13

MOORTOWN turned the formbook on its head to secure their first win of the campaign when they were worthy victors over a Galbally side who came to the Loughshore with a four game unbeaten streak.

It was in the second half that the St.Malachys did the damage especially their first two goals before raising another brace of green flags in injury time at the end of the game. Moortown shaded the first half 0-8 to 0-6 with Ryan Kelly and Peter Devlin among their points, Mark Donnelly and Sean Hughes on target for the Pearses.

Conor Donaghy narrowed the deficit but then Moortown swooped for goals from Paddy Quinn and Kelly. Donaghy responded with a few points but with Galbally pushing for a goal they were caught out with Blaine Ryan finding the net before a late McLernon penalty put the icing on the cake for Moortown.

Away win for St.Patricks

Errigal Ciaran 0-6 Donaghmore 0-10

DONAGHMORE leapfrogged over Errigal Ciaran in the Division one table thanks to this win at Dunmoyle on Friday night in a game were scores proved difficult to come by.

Donaghmore established a 0-5 to 0-2 halftime lead with keeper Lorcan Quinn converting a couple of frees and Ryan Cush, Niall McKenna and Cormac McCann also on target, Tommy Canavan on the scoresheet for the home side.

The visitors increased their advantage with McCann converting two frees either side of a point from play from McKenna. It took Errigal Ciaran twenty five minutes to open their second half account via a Canavan free and while they had late scores from Mark Kavanagh and Ethan Neill it came too late to deny the St.Patricks victory.