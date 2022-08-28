‘Omagh flyer’ Spratt seals Irish title in Downpatrick

OMAGH’S Lewis Spratt was crowned Irish 85cc big wheel champion in Downpatrick at the weekend.

The talented rider went in to the final round of the series knowing one eighth placed finish in any of the three races on Sunday would seal the overall crown.

Fate, though, attempted to derail those plans with two goggle malfunctions and two punctures adding to the excitement!

Despite his goggles breaking during race one and his KTM suffering a late puncture, the Hospital Road lad managed to manufacture a victory to win the title in style.

He had hoped to go on and win the final two races of the season but another goggle malfunction and another puncture put paid to that plan and he had to settle for two second places, which left him second overall.

That was particularly disappointing for the 13-year-old Omagh High School pupil who had finished first overall in the previous five rounds and he had hoped to complete a clean sweep.

Any frustration at missing out on that achievement will be softened by the prize that comes with the Irish crown. As champion, Lewis will be flown to Spain at the start of next year for a week of warm weather training, which is something he is relishing.

Before then, he will complete his British Championship campaign on the weekend of September 10th and 11th in the south of England where he will hope to improve his overall position of eighth. He will also take in the final round of the Ulster Championship.

The teenager has also dipped in and out of the Scottish Championship this year, having won the title last season, and at the last round at Stranraer he claimed four second placed finishes.

Lewis will conclude his 2022 season in style when he heads off to Belgium during the first weekend of October where he will compete in the Coupe de l’Avenir.

This will be the fourth year he has been selected to represent Ireland at the prestigious international event and the third year he will get to compete at it – four years ago when he was first selected, he broke his arm following a fall, which ruled him out of the action.

Lewis is looking forward to his latest trip to Belgium where he feels he can achieve success on the back of a great season, which has featured some of his most consistent riding to date.