Omagh Minor Ladies make history

OMAGH 6-17 KILDRESS 4-9

A powerhouse first quarter from Omagh laid the perfect foundation for the club’s first ever Ladies Grade One Minor Championship title in thirty years on Thursday night.

Knocking on the door over the past few years Omagh turned in a quality display all over the pitch at Pairc Colmcille richly deserving the win against an experienced Kildress.

The win was dedicated afterwards to the memory of mentor Gertie McGuire who passed away last year.

From the first minute when Shauna Mc Crory slotted home a penalty goal Omagh were always in control. They found finding themselves thirteen points to the good after just fourteen minutes of play, playing some irresistible football. While Eimear Cunningham top scored with 2-6 this was an excellent team display.

Una McCrory was solid at full back, Sally Mc Menamin led aan atheltic half back line alongside Tori McMullan and Clodagh McCanny. In midfield ASine Strain and Emer McCanny showed real class and up front they had an abundance of attacking talent.

In fairness Kildress did keep on their coat-tails. Marianna Loughran, Katie Rose Muldoon and Jodie McCrory were tireless in their efforts but there was little they could do against the flowing play of Omagh. Kildress did add goals before the break yet the damage was already inflicted. They never threw in the towel and worked so hard to get back into the contest.

Omagh’s Emer Cunningham went down under an early challenge and her spot kick directed was past Roisin McGurk in the opening minute. From that early set back Kildress were always chasing the game.

Cunningham dropped over a point and then followed a seventh minute goal from Emer Mc anny. The St Enda’s added another brace of points from Strain and McCanny before Cunningham scored a goal and point to ease her side into a commanding lead.

Points from Jodie McCrory and Katy Rose Muldoon got Kildress off the mark at the start of the second quarter yet once again it was Omagh who turned up a gear. Cunningham latched on a fifth point and full back Una McCrory was on hand to steer home a fourth goal. Strain and Leah Swift also tagged on points.

Credit to the Tones, they reshuffled things. Marianna Loughran bagged a goal and Muldoon also found the Omagh net before the break. At the other end points from Swift and McCanny ensured the Omagh girls were in the driving seat.

Points from Muldoon and Loughran oon the restart closed the gap ever so slightly yet it was business as usual for Omagh with a double from Cunningham and a well taken point from Eimear McGinn keeping the gap hard to reel in.

Muldoon remained a threat for the Tones finding the net and with a Loughran point they kept themselves in the game.

McCanny, Strain and Cunningham points, separated by Loughran’s angled scor,e pressed home the St Enda’s advantage with seven minutes remaining and despite Therese Loughran’s goal and final point from Marianna Loughran it was Omagh who finished strong.

Not taking their foot of the gas Cunningham latched on her second goal before Swift wrapped up the scoring with a final minute point as Omagh ran out convincing winners.

The sides will meet again this week in the Grade 1 League Final with Omagh focused on a very special double.

The Scorers

Omagh

Emer Cunningham (2-6), Emer McCanny (1-3), Aine Strain (1-2), Una McCrory (1-0), Shaina McCrory (1-0), Leah Swift (0-3), Aine Cuningham (0-2), Eimear McGinn (0-1)

Kildress

Katie Rose Muldoon (2-2), Marianne Loughran (1-5), Theresa Loughran (1-0), Jodie McCrory (0-2)