Omagh native appointed to top job at Linfield

AN Omagh man has been appointed the general manager of Linfield Football Club.

David Graham, a native of Mountjoy and a former media officer at Rangers FC, takes over from Pat Fenlon.

Fenlon has taken up a position as Director of Football at League of Ireland Premier Division club Bohemians, who he previously managed.

Graham served as head of media relations at Glasgow giants Rangers for almost two and a half years before resigning from the post in October.

The former Omagh Academy pupil was formerly a DUP Councillor on Belfast City Council and a one time special advisor to former Education Minister Peter Weir.

Graham says he wants to carry on the good work of his predecessor who was influential in formulating a five-year strategic plan as the club moved into a new professional set-up.

The plan included the Belfast club adopting a full-time model, growing their fanbase and improving their financial stability, along with further success in domestic competition and progress on the European stage.

Graham, himself a Linfield supporter, says he wants to help drive the club forward.

“I am delighted to be appointed General Manager of Linfield FC. Linfield is a club that I’ve supported all my life and it is a privilege to join the club in a leadership capacity. Pat and the Board of Directors have set a very high bar and as an ambitious club, we must continue to progress each season,”he said.

“Throughout our recent conversations, it was clear that the Board and I are very much aligned in our ambition for Linfield, as we approach our 140th anniversary.

“I look forward to engaging with our supporters and club partners, so we can continue to drive Linfield forward together.”

Roy McGivern, the Linfield Chairman, believes Graham can play a key role in the continued development and growth of the current Danske Bank Premiership champions.

“I would warmly welcome David Graham to the club and we are very fortunate to have secured such an excellent replacement for Pat,” he said.

“I have known David for a number of years and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of General Manager.

“His wide ranging local contacts will be hugely beneficial to the club moving forward and his recent experience at Rangers FC should also serve him well in this new role.

“I wish David every success at Linfield and I look forward to working with him in the future,”

Graham was a key cog at Ibrox during the time when former Liverpool and England player Steven Gerrard guided the Glasgow giants to a 55th league title.

He is also a former player of Omagh Accies RFC.