This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh Spires’ Ellie is bound for Berlin in 2023

  • 23 December 2022
Omagh Spires’ Ellie is bound for Berlin in 2023
Andrew Goodwin, swimming coach at Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club, is photographed with Ellie Armstrong, selected to represent Team Ireland in the 100 and 200 meters at The 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.JMG3
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 23 December 2022
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY