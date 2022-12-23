Omagh Spires’ Ellie is bound for Berlin in 2023

A MEMBER of Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club has been selected to participate in next year’s World Games.

Ellie Armstrong, a student of Omagh Academy, will take part in the 100m and 200m swimming events at the Games which will be staged in Berlin.

Armstrong, 16, is only the second member of Omagh Spires to qualify in the club’s 20 years in existence. Four years ago Lee Mitchell was the first when he competed in the equestrian section.

Ellie’s mother Siobhan, a volunteer with the Spires club, said Ellie’s participation in the games, which will be held in June, is deserved recognition for the tremendous work being done within the local club.

“When Lee qualified four years ago we thought it would be another 20 years before we had another member going to the World Games, “ she said.

“It’s a massive thing for the club and it recognises all Andrew Goodwin’s hard work as the swimming coach. It’s a great achievement for everyone involved.”

Ellie qualified for the games by claiming gold medals in the 100m and 200m events at a qualification event in Bangor back in November.

That same morning the Crevenagh Road teenager completed her GCSE English exam but she didn’t let that affect her performances in any way as the gifted swimmer topped the podium in the final of both events.

Four years ago Ellie won two golds in Bocce at the Ireland Games in Dublin but because of her age was ineligible to go on and represent Ireland on the world stage.

There are no such problems this time around and on the June 12th, the Spires member will, along with 72 other athletes, fly out as part of the Ireland team which will be hosted in Dusseldorf for the duration of the games.

Ellie is the daughter of Gary and Siobhan and has two brothers Calum and Jack.

Anyone who would be interested in sponsoring Ellie’s participation in the games can do so by contacting Siobhan on 07511 967980.