Only a handful of local soccer fixtures beat the weather

THIS afternoon’s soccer programme has been severly hit by the continuing cold snap.

While temperatures have risen considerably this morning the thaw didn’t arrive soon enough to prevent widespread cancellations.

The Danske Bank Premiership clash between Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon and the Lough 41 Championship meeting of Dergview and Newington do go ahead however Ballinamallard United’s trip to Institute was postponed yesterday (Friday) afternoon.

In the Fermanagh and Western League the games which remained on at the time of writing are:

Division One: Enniskillen Athletic v Killen Rangers; Enniskillen Rangers v NFC Kesh; Lisbellaw United v Derrychara United.

Division Two: Irvinestown Wanderers v Lisnarick.

Division Three: Enniskillen Rovers v OMagh Albion; Lisnaskea Rovers v Ardstraw.

There are also a handful of reserve team games likely to go ahead.

Yesterday (Friday) both Derry City and Strabane and Fermanagh and Omagh district councils closed most of their pitches.