Former Loreto teacher Christine worth her ‘Weight’ in Gold

A RETIRED Omagh Loreto Grammar school teacher proved she was head of the class at last weekend’s World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Poland, when clinching a gold medal.

Christine McCann, who worked in the PE department at the Loreto for 32 years, took top spot on the podium while representing Ireland in Wieliczka.

She was part of the Irish squad that consisted of 18 athletes (15 women and three men) competing in the international event, with ages ranging from 35-80 years old.

Advertisement

Christine competed in the 55-60 age group, in the 64-kilo weight category. After three successful lifts in each the clean and jerk, and the snatch, she knew she was in with a chance of a medal.

“The problem was that I couldn’t see the scoreboard, so I had no idea what position I was in. It was probably all the better!” quipped the 56-year-old. “It was nerve-racking, but my coaches just kept me focused on the lifting.”

In the end, Christine won by lifting a total of 96 kilos; well clear of the French competitor who finished in silver after lifting 91 kilos. “I was jumping around like a lunatic afterward. I’d like to thank everyone for their support.

“It’s been overwhelming,” she said.

Christine first took up weightlifting as part of her CrossFit training when she was 48 years old.

“It’s great to see so many women, particularly older women, weightlifting now,” she said.

It was a poignant success for Christine, who resides in Irvinestown, as her father Benny, and mother Margaret, both passed away over the past two years.

Advertisement

“It was quite sad too as daddy died at Christmas and mammy died during Covid, so I was thinking of them both at the time,” she explained.

“I still can’t believe that I’ve done it. Hopefully, it will inspire more women to take up weightlifting.”