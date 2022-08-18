‘Tricky’ Belgian challenge lies ahead for Johnston

AARON Johnston admits that he and Takamoto Katsuta are prepared for a ‘tricky’ weekend when they compete in Ypres Rally Belgium.

After several events based on gravel, the World Rally Championship switches back to asphalt this coming weekend and while that shouldn’t cause the crews too many issues, the challenge of Belgium’s varying grip levels will.

“It’s going to be tricky,” confirmed 27-year-old Fintona co-driver Johnston. “Even if it’s dry, it can be quite tricky because the grip levels are quite changeable.

“Taka had a big accident there last year, which we don’t want to repeat but we want to score some points again, so I think it will be maybe a more managed and controlled drive from our side.

“We’ll try to score the most amount of points that we can and then move forward to the rest of the year with New Zealand and Japan, which are new rallies and everyone will be starting from zero there.

“Hopefully we can do something there but Belgium, I think, will be a rally where we have to be smart and try to get to the finish.”

The 2022 season, which is Johnston’s and Katsuta’s first full campaign together has gone well thus far. They currently lie 5th overall in the Championship standings and while the Tyrone man would like to push for fourth, he’s admits that where they are at present is a nice place to be.

“The next nine weeks are very, very busy. We’re getting to the business end of the Championship now and we’re in a good position,” he added.

“If we can keep managing that, and while it would be nice to climb to fourth, let’s see what happens and we’ll try to do our best.

“It’s always exciting at this stage of the season and we’re delighted with where we are at the minute and we’d be very, very happy to finish there on Sunday in Japan. Hopefully we can achieve that.”

Ypres Rally Belgium begins today with a ceremonial start, followed by Shakedown at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Kesh driver Jon Armstrong enjoyed a successful fundraising Saturday night in the Mayfly Bar where he raised the money needed to compete in the final round of the Junior WRC at Acropolis Rally Greece next month.

The 27-year-old had a budget shortfall for the event, but after auctioning off the likes of a seat beside Craig Breen, Garry Jennings, Cathan McCourt and other memorabilia, including a Toyota Gazoo Racing cap signed by the current team, supplied by Johnston, which raised over £1,000, he should now be able to conduct a first pre-event test of the season ahead of the Greek showdown when he will be aiming to go one better than last year and win the World title.