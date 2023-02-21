Politicians come together for progress on delayed sports facility

ELECTED representatives from across the political spectrum in Strabane have come together to call on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to approve plans for a much-needed sports facility in the town.

Strabane Athletic football club wish to develop a multi-sport indoor/outdoor facility on land adjacent to Ardnalee/Knockavoe and Holy Cross College.

The proposals were brought forward by Cllr Raymond Barr last year as an addendum to an initial proposal brought by Sinn Fein’s Michaela Boyle. Cllr Barr’s addendum asked for council to write to the then Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon asking her to expedite the planning application.

‘CALLED IN’

Council’s Planning Committee agreed to the plans, but the decision was ‘called in’ by the DfI for further consideration. A meeting with DfI Permanent Secretary, Julie Harrison, was sought to discuss the matter, but declined on the grounds that Ms Harrison may be the final arbitrator on the application due to a lack of Ministers in place at Stormont.

At the end of last month, nine political representatives from across Strabane district jointly wrote to the Permanent Secretary supporting the proposals.

Those who signed the letter were West Tyrone SDLP MLA, Daniel McCrossan; and his party colleague, Cllr Steven Edwards; Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley; MLA Maoliosa McHugh; and councillor Michaela Boyle; the DUP’s MLA Thomas Buchanan; and councillor Maurice Devenney; councillor Derek Hussey from the UUP; and independent councillor Raymond Barr.

BENEFITS

The letter argues that the development would benefit several sporting organisations and youth provision within Strabane; signal that the people of Strabane were not forgotten; create jobs; and provide local businesses with an economic boost.

Mr McCrossan said, “Not a single resident objected to these plans and the council’s Planning Committee rightly supported it.

“There is massive political and cross-community support for these plans, providing an excellent community facility, creating local jobs during and, after construction, help stimulate the local economy.

“I urge the DFI Permanent Secretary to approve these plans. She is now aware what Strabane’s political representatives think.”

SIGNIFICANT

Mr McHugh was also vocal on it, saying “Sinn Féin, wholeheartedly, supports Strabane Athletic’s Planning Application, which is a regionally significant project. My party colleagues and I were delighted to co-signature a letter with local elected representatives, from across the political spectrum outlining our support for this Planning Application.

Mr Barr, a Strabane Athletic founder member, has asked that the application is granted soon for fear it may go the way of other failed Strabane-centric developments.

He said, “I would hope that the planning application for this development is granted, and soon. It’s been kicked down the road now for too long and at great expense to the club. The people of Strabane have consistently dug deep to support the fundraising ventures initiated to make this dream a reality. Every day, this project is delayed adds cost to the creation of this facility; a facility which will benefit a lot of people with positive outcomes for physical and mental health.”

SETBACKS

“The town has had a lot of negative setbacks in terms of regeneration and investment, and statutory bodies are getting an opportunity to let Strabane Athletic FC create a state-of-the-art facility which would put Strabane on the map in a number of ways. The club needs support and encouragement for showing initiative, not another setback.”

Ms Harrison responded to the letter by saying, “I can assure youthat the Department is actively progressing this application to the point where it is ready for a decision to be made. In the absence of ministers, the department will take account of the prevailing decision-making context when considering a decision.

“I acknowledge the local cross-community support for this proposal, and I can confirm that the department will consider all of the points raised within your letter when forming a final recommendation on this application.”