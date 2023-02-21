This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Politicians come together for progress on delayed sports facility

  • 21 February 2023
Politicians come together for progress on delayed sports facility
Seamus McElroy chairman of Strabane Athletic FC pictured on the ground that the club are looking to build a bright new future for soccer in Strabane. DR24
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 21 February 2023
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY