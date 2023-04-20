Promoted teams impress in Ladies ACL openers

MOORTOWN opened their account in senior football for the first time with Sarah Devlin leading the charge in a convincing 2-13 to 0-6 win over Dromore.

Devlin was outstanding while goals from Sinead Conlon and Caoimhe Mc Nally eased them to an opening night victory. They had led 1-10 to 0-3 at the break. Devlin, Brianna Vincent, Donica Ryan and Rachel Tallon added points over the hour.

Dromore were pinned back several times and the Loughshore side could have added to their tally but for some fine goalkeeping.

Another of the promoted side Fintona also showed some real quality in their start in Division one just coming up short in the end against a youthful Carrickmore side

The teams traded score for almost fifty minutes with Fintona having a two point half time lead. Goals from Sorcha Gormley who finished with 3-7 helped Carmen pull away. There was also good outings for Caitlin Gormley, Aoibhinn Daly, Alannagh Treanor and Aine Grimes. On this showing though Fintona are not out of their depth with Emma Loane especially impressive.

Chloe McCaffrey scored 1-5 as the defending champions St Macartans wrapped up a 2-8 to 0-5 win at Trillick. The Macs led 0-4 to 0-3 at the break but pulled away through the second half despite some excellent Sarah Donnelly scores.

Despite registering 5-22 Aodh Ruadh’s defence played a key role as they beat Sperrin Og. Meaghan Clarke hit 2-4 and Aishling Fox netted a goal for Greencastle while there were excellent debuts from Caoimhe Maguire and Caslin Tracey, although Dungannon were good value for the win. Meabh Mc Gleenan top scored with 1-5, Aoife Mc Gahan continued her good form with 1-4, and Emma Jane Gervin, Niamh Hughes, Aine Ferran, Clare Pinkerton and Cara Pinkerton all kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Errigal Ciaran led by five at Killeeshil before Grainne Rafferty got the hosts on the board in this derby encounter. An early goal for Errigal handed them the advantage at the break but thanks to scores from Chloe Collins and Rafferty Killeeshil closed the gap to three and Collins levelled things with a fine goal. Errigal bagged a goal of their own late on. Rafferty reduced the gap to two but despite carrying a real threat the hosts came up short. Aoife Horisk, back from injury, hit 1-2 and Emily Loughran scored 1-1 of the Errigal tally.