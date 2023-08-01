Quinn helps the Fianna squeeze out Moortown

ALL-COUNTY LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROUND-UP[

Moortown 1-10 Coalisland 1-11

ANYONE with a passing knowledge of Tyrone club football knows that Tiarnan Quinn is a footballer of rare ability. As a teenager, he came off the bench into the bearpit of a Tyrone Senior Championship final back in 2018 and fearlessly landed two spectacular points to help drag Coalisland over the line against Killyclogher.

Quinn showed cajones in Saturday evening’s dramatic victory on the Loughshore. Bottom-placed Moortown were four points to the good midway through the second-half and seemed to have Coalisland’s number, but Na Fianna, spearheaded by their attacking ace up front, reeled off the final five points of the game to claim a hugely important league win. Three of those points were sublime free-kicks from Quinn out of the hands into a swirling breeze but that doesn’t tell the full story of his contribution in the closing stages as his direct runs and neat kick-passing finally unlocked the hitherto impenetrable looking Moortown defence.

Moortown had their chances to snatch a draw in stoppage time–Ryan Kelly and Brian McLernon can’t be faulted for late wides as the breeze was considerable –but their wait for a first league win of the season goes on while Coalisland, who have struggled for form, will feel they can push on now that skipper Padraig Hampsey, Michael Kernan and Niall Devlin have returned from the county fold.

Early in proceedings it looked like Coalisland could be in for a straightforward enough evening. Eoghain Rankin and Ruairi McHugh flashed over early points before Tiarnan Quinn gave the Moortown goalkeeper no chance with a stinging finish to the net following a strong run from Bailey Leonard.

Munroe’s late leveller

Trillick 1-12 Carrickmore 1-12

AN Injury time point from Jonathan Munroe secured a deserved draw for visitors Carrickmore after an entertaining tussle at rain-swept Donnelly Park last Wednesday night.

For a long period it seemed that the dead-ball expertise of Lee Brennan would ensure that the spoils would stay with the hosts Trillick, but as woven into their DNA, the Carmen boys kept battling to the very end to gain some positive reward for their endeavours on the evening.

After the concession on an early pointed ‘mark’ from Martin Penrose, Trillick then firmly seized the early inititaive.

Brennan knocked over an equalising ‘mark’ and then in the seventh minute latched onto a Liam Gray pass and smashed a fierce shot past Carrickmore keeper Ryan McGarrity at his near post, before James Garrity floated over a quality effort.

Carmen though responded in emphatic fashion. Ruairi Slane darted up the middle to drill over and just before the quarter hour stage, Rory Donnelly surged forward from deep and hit a low deflected shot beyond Trillick goalie Joe Maguire.

Maguire then reacted sharply to tip away Munroe’s dangerous centre from along the endline as the intensity of the exchanges picked up a notch or two.

Daniel Fullerton’s pointed ’45’ handed Carmen their first lead of the night, but with the Gray brothers coming to the fore the Red rattled off four scores on the spin in the run-up to half-time.

Daniel Donnelly and Brennan (free) stretched the Reds four points ahead but there was no way Carrickmore were going to go down with a whimper.

Fullerton (two frees) and the lively Mark Donnelly brought the deficit down to the bare minimum, though at both ends the wides tally was also beginning to tally up.

Sean O’Donnell nipped through to slot over a smart score for the Reds, before Aidan Fullerton replied with a free for Carmen.

The lead opened to three points after Brennan (free) and Matthew Donnelly, with an assured 40m strike, registered scores, and when Maguire denied Daniel Fullerton a goal with a superb save with his legs it seemed it was to be Trillick’s night.

But Carmen conjured up the energy and spirit to outscore the hosts 0-4 to 0-1 in the last five minutes. Fullerton (two frees) and Mark Donnelly recorded scores, which cancelled out the latest Brennan long range free. Carrickmore were still one in arrears in the dying embers, before Munroe bustled through to loft an excellent leveller.

Hayes fists Killyclogher winner

Dungannon 2-9 Killyclogher 2-10

MARK Hayes fisted a last minute point as Killyclogher claimed victory over Dungannon at the Eoghan Ruadh pitch on Thursday evening.

The visitors looked to be well on their way to victory in the first half as goals from Mark Hayes and Michael Rafferty gave them a healthy cushion. The Clarkes though fought back and a 26th minute Paul Donaghy penalty cut the deficit to 2-5 to 1-6 at the interval.

Oran Toal and Conall McCann swapped points with Donaghy on the restart before Tiernan McCann increased Killyclogher’s advantage.

With ten minutes to go a shot from Dalaigh Jones was fisted to the net by Paddy Quinn before Patrick McKearney sent over the equaliser. It looked like ending in a stalemate until Hayes’ late intervention.

St Dympna’s maintain their perfect start

Eglish 1-9 Dromore 0-14

DROMORE continue to set the pace at the summit of the Division one table but they were pushed all the way by Eglish at Connolly Park before claiming an eight straight win.

An Ethan Jordan brace put the home side into an early lead but that proved to be the only time that they would have their noses in front in the contest. Peter Teague, Tiernan Sludden and Niall Sludden all hit points for the visitors as they moved clear but an injury time goal at the end of the first half from Luke Donnelly trimmed the margin to the minimum. Donnelly then levelled matters on the restart but Dromore then hit five in a row to gain an advantage that they were never to lose, Teague and Niall Sludden among their points.

Jordan kicked another trio of points but Dromore had done enough for the win.

Donaghmore well in control at Greencastle

Greencastle 1-9 Donaghmore 3-15

DONAGHMORE hit the ground running at Greencastle on Friday night and after establishing a commanding eleven point interval advantage the result was never in any doubt.

The home side actually made the better start to the game with a couple of Mark Carson points but that was as good as it got for them.

Noah Grimes fired in the first goal in the 8th minute and Ryan Cush added another brace of majors with three points from Lorcan Quinn sandwiched in between to leave it 3-6 to 0-4 at the short whistle.

McCann and Ronan Cassidy added to that advantage on the restart before John McCullagh and Carson responded for Greencastle. It was score for score after that with Greencastle getting a late consolation goal from a Carson penalty.

Two late Lough goals

Loughmacrory 2-12 Ardboe 0-11

TWO late goals from Loughmacrory sealed victory for them at home to Ardboe on Friday night in a keenly contested encounter from start to finish.

The St Theresa’s were against the wind in the opening period but they would have been more than happy with their display as they led 0-9 to 0-6 with the help of points from Cathaoir Gallagher, Pauraic Meenagh and Eoin Donaghy, Shay McGuigan with 0-4 for the Rossas.

The sides shared the opening six points of the second half with Ronan Fox and Conal Quinn among the marksmen before the really drama happened.

With a minute of normal time left Ardboe had pushed up and a long kick out from Oisin O’Kane sent Gallagher completely clear and he fisrt timed the ball to the net. In injury time the same thing happened again with Cathal Donaghy flicking on an O’Kane kick out to Eoin McElholm who raised a green flag as well.

Donaghy wins the day for visiting Pearses

Errigal Ciaran 1-9 Galbally 0-13

CONOR Donaghy proved to be the Galbally hero when he held his nerve to stroke over a late “45” to earn the visitors a deserved victory over Errigal Ciaran at Dunmoyle.

Galbally led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break thanks to points from Ronan Nugent, Mark Donnelly, Enda McGarrity and Donaghy.

Darragh Canavan hit three for the hosts with Odhran Robinson grabbing a brace while Galbally Captain Aidan Carberry brilliantly cleared two goal bound efforts off the line.

The Pearses made a blistering start to the second half with four points on the trot from Donnelly, Donaghy (2) and Marc Lennon to leave them in a strong position.

The home side had Tommy Canavan sent off for a second yellow but they mounted a comeback with Bryan Horisk converting a penalty. A Ruairi Canavan brace then levelled matters before Donaghy had the final say.

Back to back victories for St Malachy’s

Edendork 1-14 Omagh 0-15

AFTER failing to get a point in their opening half a dozen games it is now back to back wins for Edendork after they edged out Omagh on home soil.

Points from Darren McCurry, Niall Morgan, Harry Og Conlon and Stephen Corr either side of a Conor Mallon 20th minute goal enabled the St Malachy’s to lead 1-6 to 0-6 at halftime. Conan Grugan and Ronan O’Neill provided first half points for the St Enda’s.

That goal proved to be a crucial score as both sides cancelled each other out in the second half. McCurry and Jack Donnelly hit five second half points between them for Edendork as they did enough to gain victory despite Omagh scores from Grugan, Finbar Taggart and Brian Og Campbell.