A JOURNEY to glory in the Tyrone Senior Championship is one that Trillick are seeking to once again successfully undertake as they begin the defence of the O’Neill Cup that they won so memorably in 2023.

The Reds are the team who have won the most titles in the past decade. Since 2015, their tally sits at three, but the St Macartan’s are now targeting more progress by becoming the first team in two decades to retain the title.

Recent history highlights just how difficult that task will be. Nevertheless, the Reds are determined to do their very best, according to Richie Donnelly who played such a crucial role in the run to last year’s final and subsequent victory over Errigal Ciaran.

“We are looking forward to the Championship and to see where it takes us. The team is back training again, everyone is back and the group is going again nicely. So it’s about looking forward now to the first round,” he said.

“ Eglish were in a relegation battle, but that doesn’t make difference. The Championship is a different animal in Tyrone and any given team can beat another. Conditions and everything else comes into play there and we’re very much focused on a tough challenge.

“Our aim ultimately this year is to win one more Championship game and to put ourselves in the hat to get to the later stages and see where things go from there.”

Trillick’s O’Neill Cup successes in 2015, 2019 and 2023 have seen them return as big Championship challengers after nearly three decades in the doldrums.

They will welcome back Richie’s brother Mattie, who missed last year’s entire campaign due to injury.

That will of course strengthen their challenge but they will know the pitfalls of being reigning champions and the onus on them to caution very strongly against any complacency.

“ You face different challenges in every round whether it’s penalties or extra time or being a man up or down.There are just so many different things thrown at you in a Tyrone Championships and the stakes are really high. But that’s why we all love it the way it is,” Donnelly added.

“It’s a very unforgiving championship and if you’re not focused then you’ll be sitting at home.

“We believe in the squad that we have and the quality, but that guarantees absolutely nothing. We all have to bring the best of ourselves and even better again this year and that’s what we’re all aiming for.

“I’m back playing and training again over the past few weeks and I’m really looking forward to the Championship. The scheduling of the league didn’t give us time between games to really adapt, but again our focus is on the first round against Eglish.”