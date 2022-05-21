‘Rocket’ named F&W Player of the Year

RYAN ‘Rocket’ Campbell became the oldest ever Fermanagh and Western Player of the Year at the league’s annual awards in the Killyhevlin Hotel on Friday night.

The veteran NFC Kesh striker, who turns 41 in July, was voted the league’s top player for the 2021-22 season by his fellow peers.

Campbell, who stepped down from Championship football to join Kesh at the start of the season pipped Tummery Athletic’s player-manager Ryan Hanna and Enniskillen Rangers striker Mark Cutler to the top honour.

Advertisement

Campbell scored nearly 40 league and cup goals during the season, the ace marksman registering 28 times in the league as well as scoring twice in the Mulhern Cup Final defeat to Enniskillen Rangers.

Kesh also scooped the Young Player of the Year award with all action midfielder Ryan Beatty getting the nod.

Referee of the Year was Craig Holley while Andrew Beatty claimed the Young Referee of the Year accolade.

Among the guests on the night was Conrad Kirkwood, President of the Irish Football Association, and Pete Keogh, who is currently working with ‘Gambling With Lives’, the Fermanagh and Western’s chosen charity on the night.

Awards

Fermanagh and Western Player of the Year; Ryan Campbell, NFC Kesh.

Fermanagh and Western Young Player of the Year; Ryan Beatty, NFC Kesh.

Advertisement

Division One Team of the Year: Goalkeeper, Niall McCrory, Tummery Athletic; defenders, Andrew Sproule, Dergview Reserves; Richard Johnston, Enniskillen Rangers; Dale Maxwell, Dergview Reserves; Luke Henderson, Beragh Swifts; midfielders, Joe Williamson, Magheraveely; Ryan Hanna, Tummery Athletic; Sam Lindsay, Lisbellaw United; forwards, Mark Cutler, Enniskillen Rangers; Jason Keenan, Enniskillen Rangers; Ryan Campbell, NFC Kesh.

Division Two Player of the Year; Ryan Monteith, Fintona Swifts.

Division Two Team of the Year: Goalkeeper, Ryan Monteith, Fintona Swifts; defenders; Scott Walker, Derrychara United; Peter Henry, Fintona Swifts; Stuart Murphy, Maguiresbridge; Sean McMenamin, Fintona Swifts; midfielders; Francis Maguire, Orchard Farm; Jack Swann, Mountjoy United; Philip McTeggart, Maguiresbridge; forwards; Craig Johnston, Derrychara United; Scott Johnston, Fivemiletown United II; Ryan O’Keefe, Derrychara United.

Division Three Player of the Year: Johnny Winser, Augher Stars.

Division Three Team of the Year: Goalkeeper, Chris Holland, Augher Stars; defenders; Adam O’Brien, Dunbreen Rovers; Dylan Rankin, Ardstraw Reserves; Errol McKinley, Drumquin United; Johnny Winser, Augher Stars; midfielders; Luke Reid, Drumquin United; Sam Barrett, Augher Stars; Thomas McMenamin, St Patrick’s; forward; Jamie Finlay, Castlederg United; Niall McCaffrey, Dunbreen Rovers; Torigh Nicholas, Castlederg United.

Referee of the Year: Craig Holley.

Young Referee of the Year: Andrew Beattie.