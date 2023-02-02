RSD defeat Ballyclare to set up last eight date with Methody

ROYAL School Dungannon will face Methody in the quarter-finals of the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup following a hard fought 24-18 victory over Ballyclare at Armstrong Field on Saturday morning.

Gareth McClintock’s team ran in three tries but RSD had to defend for their lives in the closing stages to secure safe passage into the last eight.

Cameron Cummings, Jacob Clarke and Rueben Gibson all touched down during an enthralling clash that left a bumper crowd royally entertained.

Dungannon will now host one of the big hitters on February 11 and McClintock believes it’s a game that his players will relish, despite the fact that the visitors are billed as overwhelmening favourites.

“In many ways Saturday’s game was good preparation for Methody,” said the Dungannon coach.

“Our defence was well tested in the final minutes and we knew we couldn’t give anything away under pressure; it was a six-point game at that stage.

“The one thing you want when you get to the latter stages is a home draw, so we’ve got that. Of course Methody will be tough opposition no matter what.

“They are one of the big four and when it comes to the Schools’ Cup they have that experience behind them.

“They are always there or thereabouts but we’ll certainly not fear the challenge.

“We mightn’t be the biggest team but this group of players have many other qualities that more than make up for that.”

RSD got the ball rolling with a penalty from Clarke before grabbing the first try of the game. Following a period of sustained pressure and, having switched the point of attack on a number of occasions, centre Cameron Cummings found a gap to touch down for a converted score.

Ballyclare responded with a pushover try to add to an earlier penalty and that left it all square heading to the break.

Dungannon though finished the half strongly and following a series of pick-and-goes, Clarke darted over and duly added the conversion for a 17-10 half-time advantage.

Things got oven better for the hosts on the resumption of the second half. RSD caught the ball straight from the kick off and after the forwards punching holes in the ‘Clare defence it eventually gave way for number eight Rueben Gibson to touch down.

At this stage Dungannon had one foot in the next round but the visitors were far from done. The County Antrim outfit replied with a try and then a penalty to leave it a one score game going into the final stretch.

But the home defence, to a man, stood up to be counted, and, more importantly, remained disciplined to secure a thrilling victory and a mouth-watering last eight tie back at Armstrong Field the weekend after next.