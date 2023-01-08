Scott signs pro contract at Swifts

TEENAGE midfield star Stephen Scott has signed a three year professional contract with Dungannon Swifts.

Scott, brother of first team defender John, was a member of the Swifts team which captured the Harry Cavan Youth Cup last season and he has continued to catch the eye with his performances for the club’s under-20s.

So much so that, at just 18, he has made a number of first team appearances in recent months.

The local boy, who lives just a stone’s throw from Stangmore Park, progressed through the youth ranks at Dungannon United Youth before continuing that progression with Swifts.

After putting pen to paper he said it was a dream come true to sign a profesional contract for his hometown club.

“Signing a pro deal for your home town club is something most people dream about when growing up as a young child,” he said.

“I aim to try and keep my place in the squad and push myself on into the starting XI when I can. I thank Dean (Shiels) for giving me this opportunity and thank all my youth coaches for helping get me to where I am today.

“I am excited about what the future holds for me!”

Dean Shiels has been closely monitoring the progress of the gifted midfelder since arriving at Stangmore Park. He said the deal was just reward for Scott’s hard work and dedication and rapid rise through the ranks of the club.

“Steven is big player, he’s been superb in the team that won the Harry Cavan Youth Cup last year and he’s excelled in the U20’s this year,” he said.

“His development has really escalated in the last few weeks and he’s managed to get a couple of starts in the first team. We’re delighted to keep him .

“He’s a local lad who’s got a big future and obviously he’s got that connection with the club with his brother John, and being from Dungannon. I’ve got really high hopes for Steven and I’m delighted is committed to the club.”