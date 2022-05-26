Seaney pleased with Trillick resilience in Errigal draw

TRILLICK manager Nigel Seaney has praised the resilience and character of his players after they shook off some early season rustiness in the first half to seal a late draw against Errigal Ciaran in their opening league game last Friday night.

Lee Brennan’s last gasp pointed free secured the Reds a 1-9 apiece draw in an entertaining Division One encounter at Donnelly Park, with the hosts battling back from an early second half four point deficit to gain a share of the spoils.

Advertisement

With several big hitters on both teams having to sit out this Starred fixture, Seaney was pleased that his players had something positive to show for their efforts after the break.

“ I think we showed a lot of resilience and a lot of character to come back. There is a good team spirit there and always has been. I think that was evident the way we chipped away. We got back level and then gave away another score but we still had the desire and the will to come back again and draw before the end.”

James Garrity and Ruairi Canavan traded goals at either end during a first period which the visitors controlled for the most part. The Trillick boss felt the half-time introduction of Seanie O’Donnell and Ciaran Daly brought a bit of intensity and purpose to the home side’s play.

“ We haven’t played a lot of football so our display in the first half wasn’t unexpected. We have been struggling to get playing any football, because you can’t get friendlies anywhere. I think that was evident because we were so careless in possession in the first half. We were flat in all areas, we weren’t thinking quick enough and we weren’t reacting quick enough. These were all symptons of not having played.

“ We took a look at it at half-time. We brought a bit of energy onto the field with the two young boys. The two of them made a difference, Seanie and Ciaran, with their attitude and running. Slowly but surely we chipped our way back into it.

“ We were four points down and just needed to push up. I thought as the game went on you could see us improving. I would hope that when we reflect on that game we will look for considerable improvement next week but I think overall a draw was a fair result for both teams.”

Depending on Tyrone’s fortunes in the coming weeks, then the likes of Trillick may have to make-do without some of their key men for the foreseeable future. While it’s a factor which comes with the territory when managing one of the county’s premier forces, Seamey admits that it does bring its challenges.

Advertisement

“ It gives lads football but it is difficult to organise your team and get them right. You go game to game working on different things. It is definitely easier when everyone is about.

“ It is challenging here because of the size of our squad, when your county boys aren’t available. It means you can’t work on certain things that you want to work on. It makes it hard to get continuity of performance.

“When they come back we will have to integrate three more players into the team, and you are leaving players off then who have trained for three or four months to get themselves into shape. It poses different problems.”

Friday night was the first competitive ouing for Seamey alongside his new assistant and former Reds favourite Jody Gormley who is now back with his native club. Nigel is thrilled to have him as part of the fold.

“ He has got a Trillick pedigree through and through.

“His heart lies here and he is bringing his ideas in. I know him a lifetime so I am very confortable working alongside him.”