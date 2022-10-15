Shiels says only the players can turn things around

DEAN Shiels says it is up to Dungannon’s players to lift confidence as they seek to bounce back from another bruising defeat.

It has been a difficult start for the Swifts, and things took another bad turn with a 5-0 trouncing at Glenavon last weekend.

Shiels was left troubled by the second half collapse, with four goals conceded in just 16 minutes.

This weekend they travel to Carrick Rangers under big pressure to stop the losing run.

While morale has taken a battering, Shiels insists only the players can turn that around.

“I think confidence comes from within – you have to believe in yourself,” he said.

“We’ve now got Carrick next and we have to respond.

“The resilience has to be there again and we have to show a bit of pride this weekend and respond after that.”

After a goalless first half at Mourneview Park, Dungannon collapsed in the second period after Conor McCloskey scored.

Eoin Bradley, Isaac Baird and Matthew Fitzpatrick added another three quick goals, with Adam Prendergast making it five late on.

With 24 goals conceded in nine games, they again have the worst defensive record in the division – just as they did last term.

Shiels admitted that, with an experienced central defence including Garry Breen and Caolan Marron, they should not have folded so easily against Glenavon.

“You would think so and that was a discussion that was had in the changing room,” he added.

“We have experienced players on the pitch to see out periods and it was disappointing that it didn’t happen.”

The first goal was controversial, with goalkeeper Declan Dunne appearing to be barged by Eoin Bradley as he collected a cross. Under pressure, the ball was dropped and McCloskey converted.

However, Shiels felt it did not fully explain the collapse from his side.

He continued: “It shouldn’t affect us – you get refereeing decisions all season and you’ve got to react, whether the ref is right or wrong.

“You can’t change the decision and we have to react to that and show more resilience in that period.”

He was also unhappy at the number of cheap bookings his side picked up – four players were booked before Glenavon scored their first.

“It turned into a bit of a farce at the start.

“There were yellow cards for both sides every five minutes. Every foul seemed to be a yellow,” he added.

“There wasn’t much control in the game, it was petty, there were players pushing and shoving and players going down.

“It’s not football – we don’t want to see that from either side.

“There weren’t really any hard tackles in the game, or anything dirty.

“

People got booked cheaply from our side.”

Shiels will hope to break the losing run at Carrick, although Stuart King’s side have been in good form this season, beating Linfield and Crusaders.

They sit seventh in the table, with 13 points from their first nine games.

However, they come into Saturday off the back of two heavy defeats – 5-0 against Glentoran last weekend and a 6-0 League Cup hammering by Cliftonville.