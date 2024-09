Strabane 3-17 Donaghmore Thirds 0-12

ST MARY’S Park, Beragh was in splendid condition on Monday evening past as Strabane and Donaghmore Thirds clashed in the opening round of the Tyrone Junior Football Championship with Sigersons cruising into the quarter finals following an emphatic win.

The quickest goal possibly ever in a Tyrone Championship clash arrived within ten seconds as Strabane’s Haydn McNamee blasted the ball past the helpless Christopher Hughes after the midfield pairing of Mark McAdams and Kyle Devine contributed to send McNamee through on goal.

Advertisement

Points followed via Ruairi White, Ethan Corry and Conal Crawford before Sean McCaul from a free kick got the opening score for Donaghmore in the twelfth minute.

The sides then traded scores with Haydn McNamee from a free kick for Strabane and Caolan Quinn responding for Donaghmore.

Both sides then traded a brace of points with Haydn McNamee again from a free kick and Kelvin Nelson from play for Sigersons whilst Joe Kelly hit both Donaghmore scores. Before the interval, Kelvin Nelson fired over a point from play to leave Strabane six ahead at the break.

Donaghmore opened the second half with a point from Sean McCaul and moments later Strabane were denied a goal after Christopher Hughes pulled off a fine save from the boot of Kelvin Nelson. Oisin McGillion sent over a point for Strabane and with seven minutes of the second half elapsed, Haydn McNamee hit a second fine goal lobbing the keeper following a pinpoint pass from the boot of Conal Crawford.

Sean McCaul from a free kick and Caolan Quinn responded with scores for Donaghmore but these were quickly cancelled out by Strabane scores from Kelvin Nelson who fisted the ball to the Donaghmore net and a Haydn McNamee free kick.

Donaghmore got the next score from the boot of the accurate Sean McCaul and then lost the services of Oisin Howell who was sent off for a second yellow card offence. Strabane then took advantage of the numerical difference with Gavin Molloy, Kelvin Nelson, Conal Crawford, and the unusually quiet Oran McGrath all landing points.

As the game fell away from Donaghmore, to their credit they kept plugging away and the impressive McCaul landed a further four points to take his overall tally to 0-8, scoring two from play and two from free kicks however Strabane weren’t finished just yet and added on four points of their own with Haydn McNamee, Conal Crawford and a brace from Oran McGrath ensuring a safe passage to the next round.

Advertisement

The Scorers

Strabane

Haydn McNamee (2-4),Kelvin Nelson (1-3), Conal Crawford (0-3), Oran McGrath (0-3), Ruairi White, Gavin Molloy, Oisin McGillion, Ethan Corry (0-1 each)

Donaghmore Thirds

Sean McCaul (0-8), Joe Kelly (0-2), Caolan Quinn (0-2)