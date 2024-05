Sion Swifts 3

Ballykelly Utd 2

SION Swifts secured a first piece of silverware in 14 long years by lifting the North West First Division Cup after defeating Ballykelly United in this compelling decider at Derry’s Wilton Park on Friday evening.

Two Mark Roarty goals and an Adam McCrea penalty left Sion with one hand on the trophy with just four minutes remaining.

However, the sending off of Ryan Molloy for a challenge as the last man quickly followed by a goal from Adam O’Kane in the 90th minute handed United all the late momentum.

There followed a nerve-jangling 10 plus minutes of added time and it was all hands to the pump as the ten men of Swifts held out magnificently to end their trophy famine.

The unbridled scenes of jubilation and celebration lasted long into the weekend and with good reason given that in the space of just three days Sion had secured promotion to the Premier division of the North West League before capturing the North West First Division Cup.

Little wonder then that manager Martin ‘Hen’ Gallagher was sporting a smile as wide as the River Foyle itself following Friday night’s triumph.

“Winning a first trophy in 14 years is a great way to end the season,” he said. “And the boys deserve it. They put in a huge effort this year and hopefully we can build on this success next season.

“As well as finishing second in the league this year we went deep into all the cup competitions. Apparently we have played a total of 45 games this season. The boys have been top class.”

