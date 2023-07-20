Sports changing facilities upgrade for Derg High School

CASTLEDERG High School, already an establishment with a great sporting tradition to its name, ensured that tradition would be upheld for many years to come with the recent refurbishment of its changing facilities.

The upgrade, described as ‘second to none’ has seen the changing rooms transported into a much more spacious, airy facility.

To open the new rooms, local man and former pupil Ivan Sproule, who was previously a professional footballer for a slew of clubs as well as a Northern Ireland international, was invited along to a special ceremony which also celebrated the school’s rich sporting history.

At the ceremony, Mr Sproule said, “The school has a fantastic reputation for excellence in sport, but more recently the achievement has just exploded! As a parent and past pupil, I am incredibly proud of the amazing achievements of the school, not only in sport but in academic achievement also. It is heart-warming to see the school progressing well and investing in better facilities for the pupils.”

Principal of the school, Susan Wilson hailed the refurbishment, admitting it was ‘much-needed’, commenting, “The changing rooms were in urgent need of a major overhaul. We are very grateful to a large number of people who made the whole project happen, as improvements in the current climate are a challenge.”

Mrs Wilson pointed out that Castlederg High School has been providing training space for a range of local sporting clubs over the years including Killen Rangers, Dergview FC, St Pat’s Youth, Derg Valley Ladies Hockey and the IFA and she is grateful for their continuing support. She closed by saying, “The school truly is a centre for sporting excellence.”