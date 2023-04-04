Start dates confirmed for All County Leagues

THE start dates have been confirmed for this year’s All County Leagues following a meeting of the County Committee at Garvaghey tonight.

Division One and Two will get underway on Friday, May 19 while Division Three will commence a week earlier on May 12.

It has also been confirmed that the draw for the Tyrone Senior, Intermediate and Junior championships will be made on Thursday, April 20.

Tyrone GAA have unveiled a new sponsor for their club championships, namely Connollys of Moy, an independent Furniture retailer.

A new 40-page five-year strategic development plan for Tyrone GAA has also been released to clubs.