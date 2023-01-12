This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Strabane Rugby Club celebrates centenary

  • 12 January 2023
Strabane Rugby Club celebrates centenary
David Warnock, Bob Dillon and David Patrick pictured with some of the club memorabilia which will be on display at the Alley Theatre, Strabane Rugby Club celebrates the club centenary this month from their formation in 1923. The club are being given a reception by Derry City & Strabane District Council to be held this evening. DR26
Paul McElweeBy Paul McElwee - 12 January 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY