IT’S Take Two for the Senior County Final this Friday night after Storm Ashley brought about the cancellation of last Sunday afternoon’s much anticipated O’Neill Cup blockbuster between holders Trillick and Errigal Ciaran at Healy Park.

The decision to call off the match was made around midday by the Tyrone County Board due to the deteriorating weather conditions across the country.

The extra week will only enhance the expectation levels among supporters of both teams, while on a more practical level it will also extend the recovery process of Errigal captain Darragh Canavan who was a concern in the lead up to the initial meeting because of the shoulder injury which brought about his enforced departure from their semi-final victory over Killyclogher.

Meanwhile another team who were left frustrated when their Championship match was postponed last Sunday because of the elements were the Tyrone Ladies senior champions St Macartans who had already arrived in Donegal for their Ulster first round clash with hosts Termon.

The eleventh hour decision to cancel the match infuriated a number of supporters who took to Social Media to voice their complaints having defied the inclement conditions to make the long trek to the north-west, with subsequent reports of fallen trees on routes close to the venue.

The Ulster LGFA descison to postpone the match came just twenty minutes before the planned throw in with both sides already togged out.

The referee eventually made a call as Storm Ashley started to whip up and while St Macartan’s manager Ryan McMenamin agreed it was the right decision, he felt such a call could have been made much earlier that day.

“ It was up to the LGFA provincial body to step in at a reasonable time and make what was an easy call. The referee got it spot on as the area was really battered by the storm through the afternoon. He deserves great credit.”

St Mac’s club officials had been in constant contact with the Ulster LGFA over the weekend and had informed the provincial body that they would have been happy to play the game on Saturday.

Even when the Met Office upgraded their weather warning to ‘amber’ on Sunday morning, with conditions due to deteriorate, the Ulster LGFA maintained that the game was proceeding as scheduled at 2pm on Sunday. They did ask anyone travelling to adhere to Police or Garda cautionary notices.

The Macartans squad and supporters therefore made the sixty odd mile trip to Termon but once they arrived at the Burn Road venue, the referee eventually made what was deemed the sensible decision.

Termon joint manager Adrian McGettigan, admitted that he felt sorry for the travelling party from Tyrone.

“We’re talking about an Orange weather warning here and it’s just a pity this decision wasn’t made on Saturday. It would have saved Macartans from having to travel.”

As it stands the game will go ahead at Termon this Sunday. Ironcially the extra week of preparation may actually suit McMenamin with several St Macs players including Chloe McCaffrey carrying injuries.