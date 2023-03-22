Tipp Ladies take the league points against Tyrone

TIPPERARY 2-15 TYRONE 1-7

A determined second half from Tyrone failed to upset Tipperary’s excellent Division Two campaign during the teams’ clash on Sunday. However despite the loss the Red Hands will take heart from a much improved performance as the game progressed, after they trailed by eleven at the break.

Chloe Mc Caffrey, Meabh Mallon and Grainne Rafferty worked hard throughout against a clinical Tipp side with Aisling Moloney outstanding, hitting 1-6 in the tie.

Moloney was back to her best but wasn’t alone. Emma Morrisey, Anna Rose Kennedy, goalkeeper Lauren Fitzpatrick and the defence were in top form over the hour and bar a good third quarter from Tyrone when they really looked dangerous, Tipp were always on top.

Inspired by powerhouse Moloney, Tipp led by eleven points at the break, as they bossed the half. With the breeze at their backs they coasted through, although the visitors did have a glorious goal chance of their own when Meabh Mallon’s shot was turned onto the crossbar.

Tipp stormed into an early lead when Anna Rose Kennedy fired over on the run. Moloney added a brace and Nessa Twoey pointed in a solid opening seven minutes.

A Chloe Mc Caffrey point came ten minutes in and Tyrone certainly looked more settled as Mallon also went close.

Emma Morrisey latched on her side’s sixth point after tidy build up play as Aoife Mc Gahan turned over a score for the Red Hands from a tight angle. Two quick fire Moloney points were followed by a well worked goal. Martin laid off to Moloney whose deft touch off was drilled into the net by Twoey.

From the kick out Morrisey tagged on a ninth point and Tyrone looked in real trouble on 22 minutes. McGahan and English exchanged points and McVey made a great stop to deny Morrisey but as the break approached Moloney should have netted but settled for a point. O’Dwyer then put her side twelve ahead with an angled point, Rafferty adding on Tyrone’s fourth point on the whistle.

A much improved Tyrone dominated the third quarter. With the wind at their backs they pressed into several attacks with Aoibheann McHugh and Mallon more and more affective. Rafferty added a point as they settled well into the task.

Tyrone were right back in the contest when McHugh and Mallon worked the ball in for McCaffrey to drill into the net to close the gap to seven points with 37 minutes played.

This was a much improved Tyrone; Meave Corrigan, Emma Jane Gervin and Emma Hegarty had the ball moving more and more against a well drilled home defence.

Substitute Sasha Byrne went so close for a goal with Fitzpatrick doing well at her feet. A goal at that stage would have dramatically changed the contest.

Rafferty and McCaffrey went close but it was the home side who got to grips again, The Tipp defence so assured.

Moloney pulled a point back and as Bryne went close there was no mistake from Moloney. Kennedy’s high long ball was flicked over the head of McVey to the Tyrone net by the experienced attacker.

In a low scoring contest Tyrone tried their best to get back in the game but there’s no doubting the difference in quality and, as Rafferty tagged on two further Tyrone points, it was Tipp who looked capable of more scores.

Morrisey went close for a goal but both her and Moloney were snuffed out by good defending although Morrissey finished with a late brace of injury time points as Tipperary ran out convincing winners.

THE SCORERS

Tipperary

Aishling Moloney 1-6, Neasa Twoey1-1, Emma Morrissey 0-4 Cliona O’Dwyer 0-2 Ann Rose Kennedy 0-1, Clara English 0-1

Tyrone

Grainne Rafferty 0-4, Chloe McCaffrey 1-1, Aoife Mc Gahan 0-2