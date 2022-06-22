Town get second bite at the cherry

FIVEMILETOWN United get a second bite at the cherry when they face Oxford Sunnyside in the final of the Marshall Cup at Holm Park on Friday evening.

On Saturday Town went down 4-1 to Windmill Stars in the Premier Cup Final at the same venue and joint-player-manager Chris McDowell is hoping that all concerned will have learned from that hugely disappointing defeat.

The Tyrone side were well in the game at half-time after a Simon Robb strike had cancelled out an early Stars goal but in the second half Gareth White, Brendan Tumilty and Callum Bradley all netted to secure the silverware for the Armagh side.

The final scoreline was more than a little harsh on Town given that Stars’ third and fourth goals came on the counter attack in the dying moments however a defeat is a defeat and McDowell insists his players have to dust themselves and go again on Friday night.

Fivemiletown will be firm underdogs against an Oxford side which finished five places and 30 points above them in Mid Ulster Intermediate League A but the player manager doesn’t necessarily see that as a bad thing.

“There is no doubt we are going into Friday night as firm underdogs but maybe it’s the sort of game we need,” said McDowell

“Following Saturday’s defeat I said to someone you could probably wait years to get another crack at a final but we have a chance in six days.

“Let’s hope that everyone learnt from the experience of last weekend including us – me and Barry (Anderson) as joint managers and the coaching staff – and we bring that into Friday night and give it a go.

“We have nothing to lose now, it’s the last game of the season.”

In fact, the Marshall Cup decider will be game number 48 for Fivemiletown this season.

It’s been a long, punishing but largely successful league and cup campaign for the Valley Stadium men but in recent weeks those exertions have taken its toll.

Niggling injuries meant that Kyle Thompson and Ethan Jordan were only fit enough to start on the bench against Windmill while an ACL issue meant Nathan Sherry played no part in Saturday’s showpiece.

Sherry is still a major doubt for Friday night although Thompson and Jordan will be in the reckoning for a spot in the starting eleven.

“We should have a few boys back, Ethan Jordan and Kyle Thompson, which will be a massive help,” added the Town boss.

“Nathan Sherry is a major doubt but he’s trying his damnest to get back and if he does that would be three experienced players to come back into the team again.

“That said Oxford are a different animal again. They are very experienced and yeah we will be underdogs, there is no doubt about that.”

Sunnyside are a team brimming with players who have experience playing at higher level.

Among their ranks are the ex-Portadown pair of Chris Lavery and Sean Mackle, Jordan Bell, former Loughgall and Annagh player, and ex-Ballinamallard United and Dergview player Warner Mullen.

Town though aren’t without hope going into the decider. To reach the showpiece they defeated Windmill Stars 2-0 and in the head-to-heads against Oxford in the league it finished honours even with one victory apiece. Friday evening’s final kicks off at 7.30pm.