FIVEMILETOWN United joint-manager Chris McDowell is hoping that history will repeat itself when his team locks horns with Oxford Sunnyside in the Marshall Cup Final at the BMG Arena on Friday night.

The same two teams met in the showpiece decider two seasons ago and against all the odds Fivemiletown came out on top 2-0.

It’s a similar story this time around. Sunnyside have already been crowned Mid Ulster Intermediate League A champions and now go forward to a play-off for a place in the Premier Intermediate League.

Fivemiletown, on the other hand, have had a mixed season and with one game remaining in the league McDowell’s side are set to finish 10th or 11th. Their league record reads five wins, six losses and a remarkable 14 draws.

On paper Oxford are clear favourites to lift the prestigious silverware but McDowell believes if his team brings their A game to the occasion they can ultimately triumph.

“It’s exciting, good to be there and in the mix for a piece of silverware, against what is phenomenal opposition, which is a bit of a problem!” said the Town supremo.

“We played Oxford in the league last Tuesday night and lost 2-0, but, truth be told, we didn’t really show our hand.

“Oxford has strength in depth but that’s the challenge for us and it’s one we are looking forward to.

“It was the same scenario two years ago too. They were strong but we took our chances that night and defended well, worked hard off the ball. We’ll have to do the same again on Friday night.

“With the calibre of player that Oxford have we are always going to be up against it. But in a one-off game, in a cup final, it doesn’t always come down to what talent is on the pitch but who has the greater desire and who wants it more.

“We’ll go out with a strategy and a game plan to beat them, and, if we get that right, then maybe we’ll be coming home with some silverware again.”

Oxford have been the stand-out team in the Mid Ulster League this season. They topped Intermediate A 15 points clear of the field and finished 38 points ahead of the Valley Stadium men, who still have a game to play.

The stats suggest there is a gulf in class between the two sides, however, anything can happen in cup football and that’s a message that McDowell will be drilling into his players.

Four days after the final, Sunnyside have an important play-off game for a place in the Premier Intermediate League and the Town boss is hoping that might be an added distraction for the Mid Ulster Intermediate League champions.

“It looks like they will be playing their play-off the following week so that could be on their mind as well,” continued McDowell.

“You need to bring your A game to any final and sometimes you need that wee bit of luck as well.

“The game being switched from Rathfriland to Annagh United is something that has already gone in our favour, I suppose. Annagh is a bit of a smaller pitch and that might allow us to get in and around them.

“It’s also an hour less to drive for us and that will certainly help for both players and supporters.”

In terms of playing personnel, Matty Callaghan, Dylan Ballantine and Gary Trotter have all returned following injury in recent weeks, although, on the down side, Padraig Murphy and Rory Keane are both set to miss out. Friday night’s game kicks-off at 7.30pm.