Town’s Beacom named F&W Player of the Year

COLLECTIVELY Enniskillen Town United may have missed out on the major honours in this year’s Fermanagh and Western league and cup competitions but on Friday night one of their own, Cathal Beacom, picked up the big individual prize by being named Division One Player of the Year.

Town hit the post when finishing runners-up in both the league and Mulhern Cup after they were edged out by Tummery Athletic and Strathroy Harps respectively but in being named this season’s stand out performer Beacom held off the challenge of Harps pair Benny Boyle and goalkeeper Tiernan McNamee.

The Young Player gong went to Scott Moutray, Lisbellaw United, while Irvinestown Wanderers’ Gary Maguire was named Division Two Player of the Year.

Dunbreen Rovers’ Niall McCaffrey walked off with the third division honour.

Dermot Monaghan scooped the Referee of the Year award while Drumquin’s Stephen McBride secured the young whistler accolade.

Guests on the night included IFA President Conrad Kirkwood and Fermanagh and Western stalwart Roy Cathcart, who has just retired following a 12-year stint as a UEFA delegate.

There was also a special round of applause for Pauric Kettyles, the young Enniskillen Town United player, who is continuing his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest while holidaying in the States.

