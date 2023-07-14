Trillick captain glad to have County men back

AFTER their chastening defeat to Kerry, Tyrone players returned to club duty for the first time this season over the weekend with a series of tight-fought matches taking place in All-County League Division One.

One match ended in a draw (Carrickmore vs Killyclogher), while the majority of other games ended in a margin of victory of three points or less, a stat which bares out how competitive the league is going to be in the second half of the season now that everyone has their heavy hitters back in the fold.

Trillick and Loughmacrory were first into action on the Thursday night, with both sets of players defying driving wind and rain to serve up an entertaining tussle at Donnelly Park.

With the Donnelly brothers among those starting, the Reds overcame a four point half-time deficit to run out 0-11 to 0-8 victors at the end up.

Team captain Daire Gallagher acknowledged that Trillick’s chances of success in any contest are greatly enhanced by having their County men donning the club colours once more.

“They are key men for us that goes without saying. Obviously it’s disappointing to see Tyrone beat but it’s full steam ahead for the club now. The five starred games are over, and we did okay in them in fairness, but every club will be building now for the Championship.”

Trillick will lock horns again with the St Teresa’s in the Championship sometime down the line, and Gallagher knows that the up and coming Lough boys will provide a stern test of the Reds credentials.

“The conditions were very bad at times but both teams played some good football in patches. We know what Loughmacrory are going to bring to the table. In a few weeks time we play them in the Championship so we are under no illusions how good and talented a young side they are.

“We were a bit passive in the first half so we fought back well after the break. We had to step it up to get the win. We have this wee break now for a fortnight and then we need to pick it up again. I’d say every team will be in the same boat.”