Tummery paired with familiar foes in second round of Junior Cup

THE second round draw of the fonaCAB Junior Cup has paired familiar foes Tummery Athletic and Beragh Swifts.

Neither side has ever won the premier prize in junior football and both will view the second round as a major hurdle if they are to achieve that ambition this season.

Games between the Fermanagh and Western Division One opponents are traditionally closely fought affairs and this eagerly-awaited clash is likely to be no different.

Other stand out ties include the meeting of Beann Mhadaghain and Strathroy Harps and potentially Dergview Reserves versus Enniskillen Athletic should the latter defeat Articlave in their outstanding first round decider.

A number of round one ties are still be completed and are scheduled to take place next weekend.

All second round ties will be played to a finish with extra-time and penalties if required.

Draw

Ardstraw v AFC Craigavon Res; Augher Stars v Glenavy; Bangor YM v Coalisland/Enniskillen Galaxy; Beann Mhadaghain v Strathroy Harps; Bessbrook United/Castlederg United v Red Star; Dergview Res v Articlave/Enniskillen Athletic; Derrychara United v Clonard/Craigavon City Res; Drumquin United v Dervock; Dunbreen Rovers/Sion Swifts v Enniskillen Rovers/Islandmagee II; Enniskillen Rangers/Kilrea v Belfast Celtic Res; FC Antrim v Lisbellaw United; Fivemiletown Utd Res/St Mary’s Ym Res v Mountfield; Ford/Kilwee Celts v Ballynure OB B/Magheraveely; Killen Rangers/Ballyoran v Holywood II/Crewe United Res; Lisnarick/Albion Star v NFC Kesh; Lisnaskea Rovers/Killymoon Rangers v Hill Street; Mountjoy/Goodyear v Aquinas II; Newry Celtic/Richill AFC Res v Greenfield Park/St Patrick’s; Sperrin Athletic/Randalstown v Fintona Swifts; Tummery Athletic v Beragh Swifts.