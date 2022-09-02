Tyrone 2022 SuperCupNI awards presented

THE Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh hosted the 2022 County Tyrone SuperCup awards evening. Players, parents and coaching staff joined together for a meal before the awards ceremony took place.

Chairman Francie Devine welcomed everyone before Junior managers Chris Colhoun and David Gilfillan invited their backroom staff of Ross Rankin and Andrew Murock to present players with the man of the match awards for each day of the tournament.

They, too, presented the awards for top goalscorer, players’ player, team player, personality and manager’s player.

Advertisement

Chris and David thanked the committee for their support and presented secretary Mavis Donaghy with a gift, and also presented their wives with flowers who supported them throughout the process.

Both David and Chris stated they enjoyed the process from March through to the tournament week and can’t wait to get started again next year.

The Premier manager Martin Gallagher and coaching staff of Darren Crozier, Tristram Hannan, Jamie Courtney and Dillion Doherty then presented the under-18 man of the match, top goalscorer, personality, players’ player, team mate, and manager’s player awards.

They also thanked the committee for their help throughout the year. Captain Callan Kelly and vice-captain Lewis Francis said a few words of thanks and presented the coaching staff with gifts and flowers to Mavis Donaghy and Kyra Kelly.

Chairman Devine was presented with an award for his hard work with fund-raising and keeping everything running smoothly throughout the process.

Two Special Recognition awards were presented to Sean O’Hare and Cameron Crook for outstanding commitment and dedication to County Tyrone for serving three years as players with the county. These players would probably have represented the county for four years had it not been for Covid.

The secretary thanked everyone for attending and wished the players all the best in their footballing career and hopefully they won’t be strangers when we need a bit of help in the years to come!

Advertisement

Awards

Junior Squad.

Man of the match: Monday, Ben Walker; Tuesday, Sean Corry; Wednesday, Kevin McGuigan; Thursday, Mattie McNally; Friday, James McCann.

Top goal scorer, Aidan Hegarty and Ben Kelly.

Personality of the tournament, Harry Bownes.

Team mate of the tournament, Shane Speak.

Players’ player of tournament, Aidan Hegarty.

Management player of tournament, Sean Corry.

Premier Squad

Man of the match: Monday, Ben Purvis; Tuesday, Nathan Hunter; Wednesday, Cameron Crook; Thursday, Steven Scott, Friday, Lewis Francis.

Top goalscorer , Cameron Crook.

Team mate of tournament, Callan Kelly.

Players’ player of the tournament, Cameron Crook.

Manager’s player of the tournament, Lewis Francis.

Personality of the week, kit man Dillion Doherty.