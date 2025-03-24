Tyrone Camogs ‘storm’ past Louth in the rain

Tyrone 5-18 Louth 0-1

THE heavens opened over Moy, but the rain did nothing to dampen Tyrone’s spirits as they stormed to a resounding 5-18 to 0-1 victory over Louth on Saturday, securing their first competitive National League win of the season in emphatic fashion.

From the throw-in, Tyrone signalled their intent. Roisin McErlean and joint captain Siobhan Donnelly got them off the mark while Aine Cunningham dazzled with driving runs and pinpoint accuracy from set plays.

Grainne McDonald, usually in defence showed her all-round ability as she rattled the net with a superb goal. With McErlean and Bronagh Moohan adding further goals, Tyrone were simply unstoppable.

Grainne Rafferty led the charge in turnovers, while Grainne Cassidy and the defensive unit made life impossible for Louth. As the half-time whistle blew, Tyrone sat comfortably ahead at 3-10 to 0-0, leaving little doubt about the outcome.

The second-half saw more of the same, with Tyrone’s squad depth coming into play. Rachel O’Neill made an immediate impact, while Louth briefly found a glimmer of hope when referee Paul O’Neill called a Tyrone square ball and they managed to convert a free.

However, it was a mere blip in Tyrone’s relentless charge, as Cunningham found the net again from a free to remove any hope of a Louth revival. Despite the relentless rain, the Red Hands fought for every ball, ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking over until the final whistle.

With confidence soaring, Tyrone will now turn their focus to a tougher challenge against Kildare, eager to build on this dominant display.

Tyrone Team & Scorers

Tyrone: Eimear Colton, Niamh Clarke, Grainne Cassidy, Mairead Donnelly, Meaghan Clarke, Úna McCann, Roise Kerr, Grainne Rafferty, Aoife McDonald, Bronagh Moohan (1-0), Grainne McDonald (1-1), Aine Cunningham (1-5), Cara Little (0-1), Roisin McErlean (2-9), Siobhan Donnelly (0-1), Caitriona Canavan (0-1), Roisin O’Neill McKee, Rachel O’Neill, Micheline O’Neill, Nicola McKiver, Leanne McKernan, Mollie O’Hanlon, Aisling Hagan, Emer Cunningham, Lára Devlin, Reagan Fay