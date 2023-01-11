Tyrone communities at ‘fever pitch’ ahead of All-Ireland finals

EXCITEMENT levels are reaching ‘fever pitch’ for two proud Tyrone rural communities as their GAA clubs prepare for the biggest day in their histories at Croke Park in the All-Ireland Finals this weekend.

Thousands of people from both Galbally and Stewartstown will be making the trip south for their Intermediate and Junior deciders against Kerry opposition.

Children from the local primary schools have been making flags, bunting and banner, while former stars are busy assessing the prospective fortunes of the Harps and Pearses.

It’s Stewartstown’s second time in the All-Ireland Final, but they’ll be playing at Croke Park for the very first time. They take on opponents, Fossa, spearheaded by GAA superstar and Footballer of the Year, David Clifford.

Galbally, meanwhile, are appearing in the final for the first time and are aiming to complete a marvellous season by defeating another Kingdom side, Rathmore.

St Mary’s Primary in Stewartstown will tomorrow (Friday) hold a Harps day to celebrate the club’s historic achievement. The pupils will be wearing red and white, and flags and banners will decorate the school.

“We are so proud of the Stewartstown Harps. The team and management have shown dedication, drive and determination in reaching the All-Ireland Junior Final,” they said.

In 1963 Galbally reached the Tyrone Senior Final. Colm McGeary, who played on that team, said it would be a privilege and honour to attend the All-Ireland in Croke Park.

“We are the stars of the past and now a new generation of players are making history for Galbally,” he said.

“My favourite player is Daniel Kerr and i can’t wait to go to Croke Park on Sunday to cheer on Galbally. Up Galbally!” –Daniel McCrory.

“I can’t wait to go to Croke Park on Sunday. My favourite player is Conor Donaghy because he scored the equalizer in the semi-final against Killeshil. Up the Pearses!” – Amelia McCrory.

“I’m going to Croke Park on Sunday to see Galbally play. I am so excited and I hope they win. Up Galbally!” – Darsaí Quinn

“I play for Stewartstown and I can’t wait to go to Croke Park again to watch Stewartstown hopefully Fossa.” – Jack Devlin.

“I’m going to Croke Park this Sunday to see Gareth play which is my daddy. Up the harps!” –Donnacha Devlin.

“I play for the Harps and my favourite player is Tiérnan Rush and i am very excited for Sunday. Up the Harps.” –James Wylie.