This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Tyrone communities at ‘fever pitch’ ahead of All-Ireland finals

  • 11 January 2023
Tyrone communities at ‘fever pitch’ ahead of All-Ireland finals
Staff and pupils from St Joseph's PS, Galbally, and St Mary's PS, Stewartstown, got together on the Hill of O'Neill, Dungannon, to send best wishes to both football teams, who are taking part this Sunday in their respective All Ireland club football finals at Croke Park. MC 20 Picture Michael Cullen
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 11 January 2023
