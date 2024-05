TYRONE Masters claimed their second successive win in the group stages last Thursday night as they picked up a 3-16 to 1-6 victory away to Monaghan.

It was a fine all-round team performance with Conor Gormley scoring two of the side’s goals on the evening.

The Red Hands assumed control of the contest early in proceedings with scores from Ryan Quinn, Declan Coyle and Emmet McFadden.

Conor Gormley bagged his first of two goals while further scores from Leo Meenan and Gary Coney left it 1-8 to 0-2 at the half-time interval.

Tyrone rang the changes in the second-half and continued to dominate with points from Michael Anderson and Ronan Rafferty.

Conor Gormley scored his second goal of the contest while Cathal Nicholas also found the net with Tyrone in cruise control in the closing stages.

Next up for the Tyrone Masters is an away trip to Derry on June 8 with both teams unbeaten after two matches.

Minors back in action

TYRONE minors commence their All-Ireland ‘B’ Championship quest with a quarter-final clash against Wexford on Monday evening (6pm) at Garvaghey.

Gerard Donnelly’s side bowed out of the Ulster Championship nearly a fortnight ago with a semi-final defeat to Derry, who ended up provincial champions, and now the young Red Hands turn their focus to their All-Ireland campaign, with the Paul McGirr Cup awarded to the eventual winners of this new competition.