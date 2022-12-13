Tyrone schools progress in Ulster competitions

As the Christmas holidays approach several Tyrone schools enjoyed some early joy as they secured wins across Under-16 and Under-20 grades in the Ulster PPS Ladies Championships.

In the Under-16 Shield competition Sacred Heart Omagh defeated Loreto Cavan 5-11 to 5-3 on the back of an excellent team performance to progress to the semi-finals.

Five forwards and two defenders scored in their victory.

Aine O’Reilly top scored with 3-2, as Caoimhe Mc Grath and Rhianna Barrett added goals. Captain Kadie Mc Glone also tagged on a point in a good individual display over the hour.

A semi-final spot awaits SHC as Holy Cross Strabane face Claudy side St Brigid’s in their quarter final outing next week.

At Under-20 level Loreto Omagh sealed a last four spot in the B grade when they beat Holy Trinity Cookstown while in Grade C Dean Maguirc College Carrickmore turned in a gritty display in horrendous wintry conditions at Owenbeg to secure a quarter final win over Carndonagh.

Both sides struggled to convert the chances that came their way although both Orlaith McElduff and Sorcha Gormley did find the net as the Dean led by three points at the break. Aine Grimes, Lauren Mc Mahon, Caisllin Tracey and the exceptional Molly Clarke added points as the Tyrone side progressed to a New Year semi-final.

Holy Cross Strabane were also in action in the Under 20 championship winning a high octane shield quarter final, played in freezing conditions.

Scoil Mhuire from Donegal led by two points at the break, 2-4 to 2-2 but the Tyrone school came back strong and claimed the win.

Goals from the impressive Elle McDermott, Natasha O’Conner, Niamh Coyle, Elle McGarvey and Crystal Crossan saw them over the line to set up an early January date in the semi-final.