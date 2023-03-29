Tyrone Special Olympics athletes bound for World Games

A SPECIAL fundraiser has been held for four athletes from Tyrone who will be competing in the Special Olympics World Games in Germany this summer.

The talented quartet – all members of the Starbreakers Club in Carrickmore – will represent ‘Team Ireland’ at the opening ceremony in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium in June.

They also represent and compete for two other local clubs, Eagles SOC Coalisland, and the Omagh Spires Club.

The four are Ellie Armstrong (aquatics), Sammy-Jo Sweeney (bocce), Eamon Quinn and Raymond Singleton (both football).

On Thursday night, a special World Games launch night and quiz fundraiser in Gervin’s, Coalisland, was held in their honour, with well-wishers and family members also present for what was an enjoyable evening.

The Special Olympics World Games will welcome thousands of athletes, coaches, volunteers, spectators and cheering family members from every corner of the globe to Berlin for a week-long competition in an array of sports.