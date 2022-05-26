Tyrone teams drawn against similar opposition in SuperCupNI

THE two Tyrone teams have been drawn against similar opposition in this summer’s SuperCupNI.

The Junior and Premier teams have both been paired with Co Londonderry and San Francisco Glens.

The under-16s other game is against Bermuda while the under-18 team will play Plymouth Argyle on the opening day.

Advertisement

In the Minor section (U13) Dungannon United Youth have been drawn in Group D with Loughgall United, Belvedere from Dublin and Leicester City, who are making their debut at the SuperCupNI.

Ballinamallard United were drawn in Group A with Ballymena United, Cliftonville and Dundalk.

Dungannon Swifts and Ballinamallard United are both in Group C of the Youth (U14) section along with Glenavon and Bermuda.

This year’s tournament will be played in the final week of July with the opening parade taking place on Sunday, July 24.