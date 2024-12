THREE Tyrone men have been elected as members of the Irish Amateur Boxing Association (IABA) Central Council.

Alongside Omagh’s Garry McGillion are Newtownstewart’s John Gallagher and another Omagh man, Seamus Kelly, while Derry’s Eugene Duffy has been named vice-President).

And McGillion, who has over three decades of boxing experience under his belt is delighted to see the local area so represented at national Council level, which he feels gives him and his colleagues the chance to make a real difference in how the sport in Ireland is run and governed.

“We’re very well represented in the Ulster area, particularly the Tyrone area with the likes of John Gallagher and the experience he has in the coaching end of things and Seamus [Kelly] from the refereeing end of things,” he beamed.

“We’re going into it as a new Council but a very experienced Council.

“There are a lot of experienced people involved in it and we’re delighted because boxing has evolved over the years but we’re going through a very tricky time at the moment.

“Boxing isn’t getting great press at the moment, so I think there is a job for the Council to rectify that and get boxing where it belongs, back to the club and with the boxers.

“I think, for too long, politics has been involved in boxing and I think the people who are losing out are the clubs and their boxers and that is one of the reasons why I wanted to get involved, to give boxing people a voice because there are some talented boxers in the Tyrone area and I want to give them a platform.”

Garry’s journey in boxing has been one of resilience and dedication.

Starting as a young boxer at the Omagh Boys & Girls Boxing Club, his promising career was cut short due to severe injuries sustained in the 1998 Omagh bombing.

Undeterred, Garry transitioned to coaching, honing his skills to produce Tyrone, Ulster and National Champions.

Garry later took on the role of head coach at Bishop Kelly Boxing Club, where his leadership and expertise have been instrumental in shaping young talent.

In addition to his coaching, Garry has represented Ireland as a referee and judge at both national and international levels, gaining invaluable experience in countries such as the USA, Spain, Italy, Bulgaria,Germany and Romania.

Now, as a member of the IABA Central Council, Garry brings a wealth of experience from all facets of the sport and he’s delighted to have the opportunity to affect some changes.

“I’ve been on the Ulster Council now for five years, so it’s a natural progression. The opportunity arose and I put my name forward and I was very lucky to get the support of over half the clubs in Ireland, so I was delighted with the result,” he added.

“Boxing is in a confused state at the moment.

“It’s time to knuckle down, refocus, and give the sport back to the clubs and the boxers. It’s not going to be an easy task, but I’m ready for the challenge and eager to work with the entire council.”

McGillion’s, Gallagher’s and Kelly’s election marks a significant step forward for Tyrone’s representation in Dublin and serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to the sport.

They remain committed to ensuring that boxing continues to thrive at the grassroots level, with every club and boxer across the country being supported and celebrated.