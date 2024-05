Louise Daly’s Tyrone under 14 side go in search of a place in the All Ireland Final on Saturday when they face Cavan. The Red Hands lost out by seven points in the Ulster Platinum Final meeting with the Breffnis at the end of last month so revenge will be the aim.

On that occasion the surface at Castleblaney hampered Tyrone, who had previously dominated the Ulster group stages. While they did come back into the game in the second half, the damage had been done.

Daly took the Tyrone manager’s role alongside Pius Fox at the end of last year with the duo already having a successful track record with underage sides in the County.

This Saturday at St Paul’s in Lurgan they perhaps face their toughest test, but Daly said her side will be focused on the task at hand.

“ This is new territory for Tyrone Under-14s to play at the highest level however we believe in ourselves and believe we can learn from a few mistakes in the Ulster Final. We hope to get the better of Cavan this time round. They beat us once and we beat them once so its all to play for,” stated the Dungannon woman.

Following that Ulster defeat Tyrone accounted for Kerry and Carlow although they did come up short against a hotly tipped Galway. A semi-final victory over Roscommon set them up for this weekend’s last four clash.

Two late goals helped see them over the winning line. It was a good performance from Tyrone who showed real character. Aoife Quinn, Cara McGlinchey and Lily McVey led the scoring stakes, while Hannah Meegan and Tori McGovern also impressed.

Many members of the Tyrone side are facing a heavy workload right now. They compete in club and schools football at U14 level, and many of the players also feature for older sides at their clubs, with several also playing camogie

“It’s been a difficult few weeks for the panel,” confirmed Louise “ Girls have been playing a lot of games at club and county level and we do have injury doubts within the camp. Late fitness checks will be required on several players on Thursday.”

Despite the worries the mood in the Tyrone camp is positive. They are confident they can overturn the Breffni side and book a final spot in the top All-Ireland series after a great journey.

Daly concluded: “ The players and management have really gelled this year. There is great unity within the camp, the mood is good and we are confident that we can make an All-Ireland platinum final. Any day you put on the county jersey and representing your clubs along with your families within Tyrone is a day to relish and enjoy.”

Tickets for the game at Lurgan are now available through the LGFA website and social media.

At club level three more Under 14 league finals are pencilled in for Sunday with an intriguing double bill at Rock with two Kildress teams in action. Thet face a Grade One Platinum Final against Carrickmore, while the development squad play Ardboe in the Gold Final at Grade Four level. Dromore and Errigal Ciaran go head to head in the Platinum Development decider at Garvaghy.